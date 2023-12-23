McCormack and Drumore the recipients of grassroots grants at Temora

TWO promising athletes have been helped further their career by Temora and District Sports Council.
Talented Ariah Park netballer Georgia McCormack received one of the McDonalds Grassroots Sportsperson Grants.
Sponsored by Tony Aichinger, the grants are awarded to secondary sportsmen and women each year by Temora and District Sports Council.
McCormack has shown great promise on both the netball and basketball court and the $500 grant will help assist with the costs associated with representative sport from a rural area.
McCormack is the sister of talented teenage footballer Charlie McCormack, who represented the Allies at the national under 18 championships this year.
Rising cricket star Guinevere Drumore was also awarded a grant, to the value of $300.
Drumore is a talented sportswoman but has excelled most at cricket, where she is a talented all-rounder.
Riverina MP Michael McCormack and Temora shire mayor Rick Firman OAM were on hand to make the presentation at the Temora shire council chambers last Thursday.
