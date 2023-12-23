The Daily Advertiser
McCormack and Drumore the recipients of grassroots grants at Temora

By Matt Malone
December 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Michael McCormack MP (left) and Temora mayor Rick Firman OAM (right) with grant recipients Guinevere Drumore and Georgia McCormack. Picture supplied
TWO promising athletes have been helped further their career by Temora and District Sports Council.

