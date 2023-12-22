Painting out to repeat dose with Dun Spruikin in MIA Breeders Plate

Jackson Painting is looking for lightning to strike two years in a row in the MIA Breeders Plate.
After winning last year's two-year-old feature with $1.04 favourite Blazing Home for his uncle David Kennedy, this time around Painting has secured the drive on Dun Spruikin.
Dun Spruikin is one of only two horses not trained in the Riverina in the $30,000 feature.
However he is no stranger to the region after winning by more than 11 metres at Wagga last month.
Painting drove him to victory for Alectown trainer Stan Townsend on that occasion and is pleased to reunite with the promising two-year-old.
"I was happy when I got the call to drive it," Painting said.
"He's a nice horse but the draw hasn't helped."
Dun Spruikin has drawn barrier five.
Painting was hoping to draw inside Mr Bondi after his win for Blake and Ellen Jones at Leeton last week.
"I knew Jonesy's horse before the noms would be the one to beat and I was hoping we might have drawn inside it to make a race of it but it looks like Blake is going to get an easy lead and be pretty hard to beat," he said.
"We're going to have to hope something might happen on that first corner to be a chance but you never say never.
"I'm not completely writing my horse off.
"Blake's horse didn't begin brilliantly the other day but that was against the older horses, and they all get out a lot better than the two-years, so you never know what will happen on that first bend but we're going to need a little bit to go our way."
Dun Spruikin was also an impressive winner at Dubbo last Friday.
He was able to win by more than 10 metres in a mile rate of 1:57.0.
It added to the opinion Painting of the son of Alta Christiano.
"When I drove him at Wagga I said to the boys that he felt like a horse who was going to do a nice job into the future," Painting said.
"He gave me a really nice feel at Wagga, then he had no luck at Dubbo two starts ago but was pretty impressive last Friday."
Last year was the first time Painting, who lives in Leeton, was able to win the prestigious race.
Blazing Home set a new track record with his victory but this time around Painting expects a very different build up.
"There's no pressure at all this year, I'll just jump on and do our best while last year we had things go wrong to be in the race, were a short-priced favourite and wanted everything to go right after missing the Vicbred," he said.
"Everything went right last year and it would be nice if we could repeat that but it looks like we're up against it from the draw.
"Hopefully we can go back-to-back."
Painting also expects Loch Lomond to be hard to beat in his Milbrae Quarries Heat despite drawing barrier six.
"He's flying at the moment and should be winning again barring bad luck," he said.
"He's my best drive by a long way."
