Epic Christmas lights display to help children who lost parents in crash

A magical display just outside Wagga will spread Christmas cheer to all this weekend while raising funds for the children of a much-loved couple who died in a crash and a cancer charity.
Ladysmith's Kay Neale has been decking out her home with Christmas lights for the past decade, inviting guests to come and have a look and make a donation.
This year the funds will go to the Leukaemia Foundation as well as the children of the late John Stanton and Trish O'Brien.
The Forest Hill couple died in a single-vehicle crash on Keajura Road at Ladysmith last Saturday, December 16.
Their children - Teya O'Brien, 17, Jack Stanton, 14, and Caleb Stanton, 9 - have been left without parents.
As the couple had been working hard for harvest, they hadn't had the opportunity to buy them Christmas gifts.
The couple was a big part of the Ladysmith community, so locals like Mrs Neale decided to throw their support behind the family.
"We loved decorating for Christmas and people kept suggesting that we raise money for something," Mrs Neale said.
"We didn't have anything close to our hearts at that time and then we had the big bushfires go through.
"We had the brigade come down and people donated to that.
"A few weeks later our son was diagnosed with leukaemia so then we decided to raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation."
While her son is doing a lot better now, Mrs Neale hasn't stopped her support for the charity.
When she heard about the crash that killed John and Trish she decided to call on the community to make this year the biggest fundraiser ever.
Mrs Neale will have the display in full swing every night before Christmas, with her front yard just the start of decorations not visible from the road.
"We will have cash donations, as well as a basket for anyone who wants to bring a gift for the children," she said.
"We will also have Santa and Mrs Claus on Christmas Eve and they give away free bags of lollies and we will have a snow machine."
The house is hard to miss - located on the right as you enter Ladysmith from the Sturt Highway end.
