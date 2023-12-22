The Daily Advertiser
Epic Christmas lights display to help children who lost parents in crash

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
December 22 2023 - 7:00pm
Ladysmith's Kay Neale has decked out her home for a good cause. Picture by Les Smith
Ladysmith's Kay Neale has decked out her home for a good cause. Picture by Les Smith

A magical display just outside Wagga will spread Christmas cheer to all this weekend while raising funds for the children of a much-loved couple who died in a crash and a cancer charity.

Local News

