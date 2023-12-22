Police crackdown on serious offences leads to 17 arrests in five days

Seventeen people have been arrested as part of a five-day police crackdown on serious offences during a joint blitz across the Riverina and southern NSW.
The operation, which began on Monday, December 18, involved officers from the NSW Police Force's southern region operations support group and domestic violence high-risk offender teams, as well as enforcement squads in Wagga and the Illawarra and officers from the Riverina Police District.
A total of 17 people were arrested during the operation.
A number of serious crimes were detected, including prohibited weapon possession, traffic offences, outstanding warrants, breaches of bail, drug possession and break and enter-related offences.
More than 20 charges were laid.
During the operation, police conducted 60 person searches, 16 vehicle searches, 42 bail compliance checks, 50 roadside breath tests and drug tests, and recovered seven stolen vehicles.
"Police would like to thank the community for their assistance with this operation, which remains ongoing," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Anyone with information relating to the operation has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
