The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police crackdown on serious offences leads to 17 arrests in five days

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated December 22 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police crackdown on serious offences leads to 17 arrests in five days
Police crackdown on serious offences leads to 17 arrests in five days

Seventeen people have been arrested as part of a five-day police crackdown on serious offences during a joint blitz across the Riverina and southern NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.