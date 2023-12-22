White Christmas? Hail possible as storms set to return to Riverina

Wagga could be in for a white Christmas this year as the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts storms and hail over the coming days.
With Christmas just around the corner, the bureau has predicted a series of storms could hit the Riverina, with hail, significant rain and below-average temperatures set to coincide with this year's festive season.
The looming rain will add to what has been a wet couple of months for communities across the region.
Bureau spokesperson Kate Doyle said Christmas Day temperatures across the region were expected to be significantly below average.
"We're expecting a cool Christmas Day with temperatures likely to be three to eight degrees below average for the Riverina," Ms Doyle said.
"Wagga is expected to reach a top of 27 degrees, Griffith a top of 28 degrees, Hay a top of 26 and Deniliquin a top of 24."
Ms Doyle said lighter rainfall is set for Wagga on Saturday, increasing to 3-15 millimetres on Christmas Eve, and 2-20mm on Christmas Day.
However, she said the totals will be "hit and miss" as storms pass through.
"Those rainfall totals are very much dependent on where we manage to see storms, but we will certainly see heavier falls than that over the period," she said.
The conditions are the result of a weather system moving in from the state's west over the weekend.
Ms Doyle said a "decent inland trough" is "expected to result in inland storms for the Riverina over the festive period".
"The movement of the trough is currently a little uncertain and will be significantly influenced by a low pressure system which we are expecting to form further to the south," she said.
"But it does have the potential to bring a significant storm outbreak during this period, with the potential for locally heavy falls as well as large hail and damaging winds all a risk."
Ms Doyle said the risk for stormy weather was "broadly across the Riverina", especially across the weekend and into Christmas Day, with the skies starting to clear in the west, while "lingering" storms remain possible in the east into Boxing Day.
In light of the looming Christmas conditions, she encouraged gatherings to consider indoor options.
"It is a good time to start planning an inside option for that Christmas lunch," Ms Doyle said.
The bureau will continue to update any warnings over the Christmas period, with the public encouraged to keep up to date with the latest warnings and forecasts on the website or app.
