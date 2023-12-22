The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

White Christmas? Hail possible as storms set to return to Riverina

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
December 23 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stormy weather approaches a farm at Forest Hill on Tuesday. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
Stormy weather approaches a farm at Forest Hill on Tuesday. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

Wagga could be in for a white Christmas this year as the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts storms and hail over the coming days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.