The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

'Like decorating a cake': Pastry chef's sleigh creation brings Christmas display to life

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
December 22 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benji Willis, 10, and brother Nate, 9 with their grandparents' Christmas lights display at 18 Messenger Avenue in Boorooma. Picture by Madeline Begley
Benji Willis, 10, and brother Nate, 9 with their grandparents' Christmas lights display at 18 Messenger Avenue in Boorooma. Picture by Madeline Begley

Despite a challenging year, Mary and Laurie Grist have pulled together one of Wagga's most spectacular light shows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.