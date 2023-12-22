'Like decorating a cake': Pastry chef's sleigh creation brings Christmas display to life

Despite a challenging year, Mary and Laurie Grist have pulled together one of Wagga's most spectacular light shows.
The Christmas-loving couple have decked their Boorooma home with thousands of lights and festive decor to bring joy to their neighbourhood.
The centrepiece of their display is a reindeer-led open sleigh, custom-built for the occasion.
Laurie does much of the physical work of putting things together, with an attention to detail Mary thinks comes from his day job as a pastry chef.
"We had it [the sleigh] cut out by laser, then Laurie built the bottom out of pallets, painted and put all the lights on it," she said.
"He made the sleigh so kids could sit in it and have photos taken.
"When he was painting it, it was like he was decorating a cake."
Spreading the Christmas spirit even further, Mary and two of her grandchildren will hand out sweets and small toys to children on Christmas Eve.
What started as something they did for their own children has evolved into something for the whole community.
Mary said this year's isn't the biggest display at their home, but there was a time she thought it might not happen at all.
Laurie has been undergoing cancer treatment for the past three years and, coupled with the skyrocketing cost of putting a large light display together, the Christmas display represents a feat.
"He was determined to make sure he got them up this year," she said.
"Between getting up on the roof and having treatments every three months, he's a bit knackered, but he got them all up."
The whole affair is driven by a desire to see children happy, but there is a certain competitive element to the Grist's light displays.
Laurie has been partially driven by one upping his son-in-law, which might remind some of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
The resemblance is not lost on Laurie, and he's not above having fun with it.
"Next year he reckons he's going to have Clark Griswold hanging from the roof," Ms Grist said.
"And he's having snow machines ... I'm a bit worried."
The Grist's home is at 18 Messenger Avenue, Boorooma.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.