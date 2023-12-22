Generous community helps cops deliver early Christmas to children in need

Christmas has come early for those most deserving across the Riverina thanks to the men and women in blue.
The Riverina Police District Toy Drive was held for the second time this year, collecting toys to be distributed to citizens from overseas, local domestic violence shelters and the Wagga Base Hospital emergency department.
Officers from the Wagga police station were blown away by the generosity of the community, with triple the number of presents donated to the drive compared to last year.
Riverina Police District Acting Inspector Barry Roberts said they received more than 1000 donations.
"Police, members of the community and other groups and institutions come into the station and donate toys to kids that are sick and suffering from circumstances less fortunate than ourselves," he said.
"There's probably been over a thousand donations this year and we are very happy with the response.
"We are slowly building momentum."
Acting Inspector Roberts said it goes to show just how many amazing people there are within the Wagga community.
"It's fantastic to see the spirit the community has particularly in relation to the kids at Christmas," he said.
"And, it's fantastic to be able to see a child smile this time of year."
