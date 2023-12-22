The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Generous community helps cops deliver early Christmas to children in need

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated December 22 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina Police District Acting Inspector Barry Roberts, Detective Chief Inspector Winston Woodward and Superintendent Andrew Spliet with the toys donated for the annual toy drive. Picture by Les Smith
Riverina Police District Acting Inspector Barry Roberts, Detective Chief Inspector Winston Woodward and Superintendent Andrew Spliet with the toys donated for the annual toy drive. Picture by Les Smith

Christmas has come early for those most deserving across the Riverina thanks to the men and women in blue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.