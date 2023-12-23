What's open and what's not in Wagga this Christmas period

BWS stores in the Marketplace and Kooringal Mall will be open from 9am to 9pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. BWS Gurwood Street will be open from 8am to 9pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. BWS Glenfield Park will be open from 8am to 8pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Stores will reopen on Boxing Day from 10am to 8pm.