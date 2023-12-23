What's open and what's not in Wagga this Christmas period

Not sure when your bins will be emptied, what shops are open or where to get a pub feed over Christmas?
We've got you covered with The Daily Advertiser's guide to what essential services and businesses will be trading during the holiday period.
Bin collections: There will be no changes to kerbside waste services during the holiday period. Please continue to place your bins on the kerbside ready for collection by 6am.
Gregadoo Waste Management Centre will be closed on Monday, December 25, Tuesday, December 26 and Monday, January 1, 2024.
Wagga City Council's administration office and the Civic Centre will be closed from 4pm on Friday, December 22 until 9am on Tuesday, January 2. After hours emergencies can be reported to the council's 24-hour call centre on 1300 292 442.
Glenfield Road Animal Shelter will be closed from 4pm on Friday, December 22 until Tuesday, December 26.
Botanic Gardens Zoo & Aviary will be closed on Monday, December 25.
Woolworths Wagga, Kooringal and Gurwood Street will be open from 7am to 10pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. All stores will reopen on Boxing Day from 7am to 10pm.
Coles Wagga and Glenfield Park will be open from 8am to 10pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Coles Wagga will reopen on Boxing Day from 8am to 8.30pm. Coles Glenfield Park will reopen on Boxing Day from 8am to 9pm.
FoodWorks Lake Albert will be open from 6am to 6pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, reopening from 7am to 7pm on Wednesday, December 27.
ALDI Wagga and Glenfield Park will both be open from 8.30am to 7pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, reopening on Boxing Day.
IGA Wagga on Bourke Street will be open from 8am to 8pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, reopening on Wednesday, December 27.
Both the Wagga Marketplace and Sturt Mall will be closed on Christmas Day, but open again from 10am to 3pm on Boxing Day. Please check individual stores for opening hours.
Run out of your medication or need to see a pharmacist? Cincotta Discount Chemist Wagga will be open on Christmas Eve until 9pm, closed on Christmas Day, reopening on Boxing Day from 10am to 5pm.
Southcity Pharmacy, Soul Pattinson Chemist Turvey Park and Blooms The Chemist in the Sturt Mall will be open on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, reopening on Wednesday, December 27.
The Bush Chemist Wagga, Michael O'Reilly Pharmacy, Northside Pharmacy and Kooringal Pharmacy will be closed from Christmas Eve until Boxing Day, reopening on Wednesday, December 27.
Dan Murphy's will close at 8pm on Christmas Eve and reopen on Boxing Day from 10am to 7pm.
BWS stores in the Marketplace and Kooringal Mall will be open from 9am to 9pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. BWS Gurwood Street will be open from 8am to 9pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. BWS Glenfield Park will be open from 8am to 8pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Stores will reopen on Boxing Day from 10am to 8pm.
Liquorland in the Sturt Mall will be open on Christmas Eve from 9am to 8pm, closed on Christmas Day, reopening on Boxing Day from 10am to 6pm.
For those relying on public transport to get around town this Christmas period, Busabout will be operating on Christmas Day and Boxing Day on a Sunday/Public Holiday timetable.
Whilst almost all of our local pubs and cafes will be closed on Christmas Day, a number of them will be reopening on Boxing Day to help you recharge after a family-filled day and get your coffee or beer fix.
The Victoria Hotel, The Blamey Hotel, Turvey Park Hotel and Kooringal Hotel will reopen on Boxing Day from 10am to 3am. The Riverina Hotel, Sportsman's Club Hotel and Tolland Hotel will reopen from 10am to 12am. The Union Club Hotel will reopen from 10am to 11pm. The William Farrer Hotel will reopen from 10am to 1.30am.
Tilly's, Romano's Hotel and Jungle Duke Hotel will be closed on Christmas and Boxing Day, reopening on Wednesday, December 27.
Coffee lovers are in luck as Mr.Lawrence will be open for breakfast from 7am to 12pm on Boxing Day and they're even waiving the public holiday surcharge.
*Please note: This is not a comprehensive list. Dates and times are subject to change, so please check with individual businesses.
