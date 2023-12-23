The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Comment

Behind every addition to the road toll is a story of unimaginable loss

By Joe McGirr
December 23 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga MP Joe McGirr says deaths on the road do not seem to provoke the alarm they so clearly warrant. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga MP Joe McGirr says deaths on the road do not seem to provoke the alarm they so clearly warrant. Picture by Ash Smith

For most of us, this Christmas will be a time of joy with friends and loved ones - but for some, a dreaded knock at the door or an update in the media will deliver the worst of all news and lives will be shattered forever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.