Behind every addition to the road toll is a story of unimaginable loss

For most of us, this Christmas will be a time of joy with friends and loved ones - but for some, a dreaded knock at the door or an update in the media will deliver the worst of all news and lives will be shattered forever.
That knock on the door will come from a police officer with the unenviable duty of telling the occupant that a loved one has died in a road accident, another life lost, another Christmas ruined, and another number added to our rising road toll.
But of course, people are not just numbers on a spreadsheet and behind every addition to the toll is a story of unimaginable loss - children, parents, siblings or friends taken in a few horrifying seconds and families left with grief that lasts a lifetime.
As a former emergency department doctor, I have seen the horrific impact of road crashes on victims and I and am saddened to know that the road toll in NSW continues to rise.
By December 21 this year, 348 people had died on the roads, compared to 270 last year.
If this many lives were lost to other causes, such as plane crashes, an outraged nation would demand action but somehow, deaths on the road do not seem to provoke the alarm they so clearly warrant.
But it does not have to be this way. Although we call them accidents, it's important to understand that fatalities on the roads are rarely accidental.
Speeding, driving under the influence, fatigue - they're among the big killers and in those cases, death and injury are completely avoidable. All we must do as drivers is to follow the law, avoid driving when tired and pay attention as if our lives depend on it, which of course they do.
Reducing the road toll is not an easy fix, of course, but anyone who gets behind the wheel can make a difference by doing the right thing. Sadly, however, some drivers continue to flout the law, which is where policing comes into play.
I was alarmed to hear from the NRMA that the rate of random breath testing on NSW roads has decreased from 0.96 tests per licence holder in 2019 to 0.57 in 2022. From that, we can extrapolate that more drink drivers are on the roads, with all the dangers that creates.
I have supported the NRMA in its plan to petition the government to increase police sources to lift the RBT rate and would go further in supporting more police on the roads so that speeders and other offenders stand a greater chance of being caught.
Another major piece of the puzzle is to improve the quality of regional roads and I will be continuing my push in 2024 to make our roads safer and more efficient.
Much of the rest, though, is up to you and me as drivers. So, as we head into the holiday period, I'm pleading with drivers to slow down, buckle up, rest when tired and pay attention. Don't drive under the influence. Plan your trip and don't rush. After all, it almost goes without saying that it is better to arrive late than not at all.
If we can take these simple steps then we stand a better chance of making sure our loved ones never get that dreaded knock on the door and Christmas remains a time to rejoice, not grieve.
Joe McGirr is the Member for Wagga
