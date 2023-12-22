Beer calls for reimbursement after Wagga track switch fiasco

LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer has called upon the authorities to look at reimbursing costs for those affected by the track switch at Wagga on Friday.
Beer was 90 minutes into the trip from Kembla Grange to Wagga when he was informed of the switch to the Riverside track, due to a problem area of the course proper that was only discovered on race morning.
Beer elected to scratch his two runners, Greek Tycoon and Old Gregg, and turned around for home given the distance changes associated with the move to the Riverside.
A three-time Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) premiership-winning trainer, Beer opened up a second stable at Kembla Grange in October to complement his Albury base.
Beer admitted he was extremely 'frustrated' and 'disappointed' by what took place at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday morning and questioned where the reimbursement is for costs that are ultimately passed onto owners.
"The infuriating thing for me, whenever we stuff up, there is a monetary amount attached to that error. Every human error we make," Beer said.
"I put a rider down late, $100. I rock up to the races late, $100. I forget to put a tongue tie on and walk into the mounting yard, $100. I forget the colours, everything. They take the opportunity. But when the shoe is on the other foot, no one's to blame.
"I don't expect the stewards to fine the race club but I put an extra person on this morning to get away early, I've taken two staff with me and I've done $150 in fuel and now all of the owners now have to pay up for another week to go to the races. Who covers that?"
Beer said it has come to the point where he will have limited runners in the SDRA. He plans to use his Albury stable predominantly for pre-training.
"I've got two going to Corowa next week and they will be my last runners there. I'll just pre-train (from Albury), get them up and them bring them up here," Beer said.
"We'll have limited runners run down there. I just don't see the point.
"A lot of our horses with SDRA form are coming up and winning at provincial level for $45,000. I don't see the point to running for $27,000 when you have to deal with obstacles like today."
For Beer, it was the last straw.
After being promised new training facilities at Albury, he is sick of waiting.
"Albury got three million for a new track. Three and a half years ago I was told I would never have to go through another winter with just one sand track and there still hasn't been a shovel go in the ground," he said.
"I didn't really have a choice but to bite the bullet and go. If I was waiting around for their word, I'd still be in the same boat.
"It's disappointing. The amount of meetings that we (in the SDRA) lose or are transferred is just astronomical.
"The thing get disappointed about is the owners are the ones that have to cop it. They've got to pay the extra. It's very frustrating."
Beer acknowledged MTC chief executive Jason Ferrario, who ironically is a part-owner in Greek Tycoon, for personally ringing and apologising.
He said the MTC doesn't make too many mistakes.
"To be fair, Jason, the CEO just rang me and apologised, which was terrific," he said.
"To be fair, Wagga are normally very good."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.