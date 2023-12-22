Ted Ryder Cup meeting shifted last minute due to concerns over the track

THE Ted Ryder Cup meeting has had a last-minute shift to the Riverside track.
Friday's race day was set to be the first meeting back on the Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC) course proper after recent sand grooving renovations to the track.
But a decision has been made on race morning to move the track to the inner Riverside circuit.
Stewards conducted a track inspection on Friday morning after concerns were raised regarding a section of the track near the 1200 metre mark.
The MTC conducted some remedial works after a track gallop on Friday morning but the course proper was still deemed unsuitable for racing.
Southern District chief steward Liam Martin explained that the concerns were only raised on race morning.
"There was a couple of sections on and around the 1200 metres that raised concerns after a track gallop this morning," Martin said.
"Obviously renovations were undertaken, the track was growing sufficiently however in those sections there were a couple of areas that hadn't grown like the rest of the track had.
"A track gallop was conducted, which is a general practice for every meeting, there was no concerns with the actual surface itself, in the footing was sufficient, moreso the visual aspect of the patches that hadn't grown over.
"The club undertook remedial works after consulting with myself. The delegation of senior riders and myself inspected the surface after those remedial works were conducted and it was deemed unsuitable."
There was a danger of the meeting not going ahead but all involved thought the better option was to move the meeting to the Riverside track.
"Obviously we still wanted the race meeting to go ahead, it is a big day for the club and Wagga Wagga so it was more practical for participants to go to Riverside," Martin said.
The shift won't have any impact on the field sizes, due to scratchings, but there have been some distance alterations.
The Ted Ryder Cup, originally over 1600m has moved to 1675m.
The biggest change is the Country Boosted Maiden (1400m) and the Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap (1400m) have been moved to 1200m.
The 2000m race has been reduced to 1800m, while the 1000m races are now 1065m.
There have been four scratchings due to the change with Ricciuto, Old Gregg, Greek Tycoon and Snicon all coming out.
Murrumbidgee Turf Club chief executive Jason Ferrario apologised to anyone affected by the change.
"The MTC is disappointed that the meeting was unable to proceed on the course proper," Ferrario said.
"Fortunately, we are a club that has two tracks and are able to move the meeting to the Riverside track.
"We apologise to anyone who was affected by the transfer."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.