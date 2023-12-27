The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Riverina finishes fourth at under 16's Female Country Championships

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 27 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina finished fourth at the Cricket NSW Under 16 Female Country Championships. Picture from Riverina Women's Cricket
Riverina finished fourth at the Cricket NSW Under 16 Female Country Championships. Picture from Riverina Women's Cricket

After a strong start, Riverina has finished fourth at the Cricket NSW Under 16 Female Country Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.