Riverina finishes fourth at under 16's Female Country Championships

After a strong start, Riverina has finished fourth at the Cricket NSW Under 16 Female Country Championships.
Grabbing a strong win in their opening game against Southern Districts, Riverina then went on to record closes losses against North Coastal, Central Northern and Western.
Wet conditions caused havoc on day two of the championships and forced Riverina and North Coastal to play in a T10 game.
Young's Kiana Dovern (18) was part of a crucial partnership for Riverina in their clash against Central Northern as she and Megan Collihole (23no) helped put on a 45-run last-wicket stand to get Riverina to a competitive total of 91.
Riverina would go on to narrowly lose that contest by one wicket with Henty's Kyhla Gardiner leading the way with the ball with figures of 3-17.
Gardiner also contributed with the bat in Riverina's round four loss to Western scoring 13 runs while she claimed eight wickets across the four games of the championships.
North Coastal 5-54 (R McLeod 13, M Hutchings 13; K Gardiner 1-4, K Dovern 1-12, M Elliott 1-14) d Riverina 6-45 (M Elliott 9, S Oliver 8; S Bambery 2-6, E McDonald 2-6)
Central Northern 9-92 (S Parsons 22, M Gentle 18; K Gardiner 3-17) d Riverina 91 (M Collihole 23no, K Dovern 18; G Leonard 4-10)
Western 6-67 (H Reed 17no, R Grimmond 13; E Snowden 1-4, K Gardiner 1-4, G Drumore 1-5, M Collihole 1-7, E Niedzwiedzki 1-7, S Oliver 1-9) d Riverina 9-66 (J Kuhn 16, K Gardiner 13; C Shoemark 2-6, R Grimmond 2-8)
