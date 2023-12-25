The most popular reads Wagga's bookworms devoured in 2023

It was a blast from the past meets current events as Wagga's bookworms burrowed their way through thousands of page-turners through the year.
As we wrap up 2023, we look at Wagga's most read books of the year and what makes each of the hottest reads so interesting.
Limberlost by Robbie Arnott is the most circulated adult fiction book in Wagga City Library.
The book is a coming of age story of Ned West who lives with his father in the family orchard on Limberlost, he secretly dreams of buying a boat and the freedom it would bring.
"It's no surprise that Robbie Arnott was the top read book for Wagga readers just because we had him present at one of our events, the One Book, One Wagga which is Wagga's biggest book club event," collections officer Caitlin Enever said.
Horse, based on the true story of record-breaking thoroughbred Lexington and written by Geraldine Brooks, was the widest read by the city's book club members.
Exiles, Jane Harper | Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty
A mystery novel which explores how federal investigator Aaron Frank joins a tightly knit family in the South Australian countryside, only to discover it's more fractured than it seems.
It's joined by Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty as the most eAudio title.
"Someone like Jane Harper, she's a massively popular Australian author that everyone likes....anyone that reads crime likes Jane Harper," library systems officer Jeannie Hazell said.
Both Ms Hazell and Ms Enever believe that the choice of books was driven by significant events like COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement which prompted an interest in mental health and social issues.
"I think it shows that people are really interested in finding out credible information and they know that they can find that at the library," Ms Enever said.
"I think that we worked really hard in being able to provide resources before the Voice vote and to benefit the Wagga community."
Voice to Parliament Handbook by Thomas Mayo
The book co-authored with journalist Kerry O'Brien is a guide for anyone wondering how the now ill-fated Voice to Parliament would function.
Others in the non-fiction top 10 include The Body Keeps the Score; Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel Van Der Kolk, Growing up Wiradjuri: Stories from the Wiradjuri Nation edited by Dr Anita Heiss and comedian Wil Anderson's I Am Not Fine, Thanks.
Serbian titles were the most borrowed, while Herge's tome flew off the shelves to become the most-borrowed book from the community languages section.
The global sensation that was Prince Harry's biography was also the most read of its genre at the Wagga library, also topping the biography ebook chart with the city's readers.
The most downloaded ebook, and second-most borrowed hard copy biography, was that of Australia tennis darling Ash Barty, My Dream Time.
Atomic Habits by James Clear and Book of Roads & Kingdoms by Richard Fidler lead the way in the non-fiction digital collection.
Alice Oseman's Heartstopper and Yusei Matsui's Assassination Classroom had the teens turning the pages as the top youth giction reads for 2023.
It was a mix of past and present in the top junior fiction, with Jeff Kinney's Old School and Long Haul securing first and second place, with perennial favourte Harry Potter and the Philosphers Stone coming in third.
The ever popular Dav Pilkey took out the top two most popular junior graphic novels with Dog Man and Cat Kidand Dog Man. Aaron Blabey's Bad Guys came in third, while Thomas McBrien'd Epic Adventures - a guide to Minecraft magic - was the top non-fiction junior title.
Wagga's youngest readers simply couldn't get enough of the hit picture book Speedy Sloth, by Rebecca Young, and Sally Sutton's Tractor was the most- favoured board book.
The most-loved individual titles in the library's specialist comics and graphic novel digital collection were Doomsday with My dog, Vol. 1, Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion, Vol. 2, and The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars Part #1.
On the series front, So I'm A Spider, So What was most popular with young adults, Interspecies Reviewers for adults, and younger readers found a love for Plants vs Zombies.
