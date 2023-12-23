Shining a light on Wagga in Christmases past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Locals turned out in force to take advantage of the cheap petrol from the new Woolworths Plus petrol outlet in Forsyth Street which opened this week.
More than 2000 gathered for an open-air mass celebrated by Father Wilf Plunkett at Sacred Heart Catholic School on Christmas Eve.
Wagga's first resident Anglican bishop, the Right Reverend Godfrey Fryar and his wife Bronwyn and daughter Elizabeth were welcomed at a Service of Welcome attended by about 300 people at St John's Church.
The long-awaited SouthCare helicopter based at Canberra hospital and serving an area from Eden to the western Riverina is finally up and running in the Wagga area.
Council approved an extension of the Red Lion Hotel with a new beer garden to be constructed on a site currently set aside for car parking.
Murdoch McLennan, stock and station agent, horse racing administrator and storyteller of note died at the age of 70.
Mikaela Smith, Ben Seiver and Jordie Toohey were three of the young stars in the Theatre Workshop current production of Alice in Wonderland directed by Lousie Blackett.
More than 500 people packed out the Wagga Leagues Club Auditorium for the Willan's Hill School annual presentation night.
Wagga Greyhound Club held an awards night with Peter Ward taking out the Trainer of the Year award, Kell Ings being awarded life membership and Kevin Fortington being named Rockie Trainer of the Year.
Jenny Newbound, Marie Barton, and Bev Harris were among those attending the Wagga Art Society Christmas Luncheon at the Garden Court Restaurant.
The Riverina Water Council Christmas party included a special presentation ceremony for Eddie Dunn and Gary Watson who have both accrued 25 years of service with the council.
Up to 100 charges may be laid against a Wagga woman already accused of stealing almost $10,000 from the company for which she worked for 10 years.
Mike McCall, Wagga Boat Club's marathon ski champion is pictured in the Daily Advertiser during a practice run at Lake Albert.
More than 800 children attended child minding centres sponsored by the Wagga Chamber of Commerce in the week before Christmas.
An estimated 3200 people attended the Children's Theatre Workshop production The Stained-Glass Window produced by Louise Blackett in the Civic Theatre Gardens.
The NSW Government has approved financial assistance to the Sydney meat and canning firm, James Barnes Pty Ltd for relocation to Wagga.
Mr and Mrs J Price of Hampden Avenue, North Wagga celebrated their Diamond Wedding Anniversary at a surprise party given to them at their home by five generations of their family.
Warren Peacock was the lucky winner of a Mazda 808 sedan in the Community Advancement Fund Art Union drawn on Christmas Eve.
Libby Maher and Graham Wilson both aged 11 have earned the right to participate in the South Pacific Juvenile Ballroom Dancing Championship in New Zealand next month.
A delegation of more than 100 people from Wagga and district are returning home after a recent five-day Jehovah's Witness convention in Sydney.
Huthwaites are advertising "Camper's Specials" including a two-man nylon tent for $29.95, camp stretchers from $10.45 and sleeping bags for $17.99.
Twenty-four Riverina youngsters were presented with Micky Mouse watches by Ted Gray, general manager of the Wagga Baking Company, in a competition conducted by the Sunicrust Bread Company.
Mates are advertising a "3-day Smasheroo" with specials including girl's nylon frocks for $1.39, Ladies high waisted bikinis 69 cents and Boys boxer style school shorts just 75 cents.
Manager of Castles Hardware, Alan Brindley, presented Mr and Mrs Alan Witt, who were winners of a recent competition conducted by Castles with tickets for a 10-day Pacific Cruise.
