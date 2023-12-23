New pre-apprenticeship course opening doors amid skill shortage

A new Wagga-based short course is offering vital up-skilling opportunities to those with aspirations to enter the automotive industry amid a skill shortage.
GTES has partnered with TAFE NSW and Training Services NSW to run the new two-week pre-apprenticeship course to promote uptake in apprenticeships in the automotive trade.
As part of the course, students had the opportunity to get hands on experience and see what it's like to work on trucks, cars, and small motors in a TAFE learning environment, giving them a taste of what it would be like to be an apprentice in the industry.
GTES business operations manager Jeremy Kanck said the automotive course, which recently wrapped up, has already proved quite popular.
"We had a large amount of interest in the course with some really positive feedback," Mr Kanck said.
He said nine students took part in the first pre-apprenticeship course of its kind and that it was deliberately kept short.
"The course was designed to be short and sharp with a broad range of hands on activities and class room based modules also," he said.
Mr Kanck said the course was designed to give interested candidates an opportunity to see what it is like to be an apprentice or trainee with both hands on physical experience and class room environments.
"All candidates received three nationally accredited units from the certificate three course with TAFE NSW," he said.
He said potential apprenticeships and work experience were on offer after the course wraps up.
Mr Kanck said Training Services NSW supported GTES to run the course in partnership with TAFE NSW in an effort to help "increase the uptake in apprenticeships in skills shortage industries."
The two-week course which ran from November 28 until December 8 was the first one to hone in on skills for working in the automotive trade.
"There is a massive skills shortage for qualified mechanics in all fields of the automotive industry," Mr Kanck said.
He encouraged people to register with GTES to put out expressions of interest on upcoming courses.
The automotive pre-apprenticeship course was the second of its kind with one focused on hospitality held earlier in the year.
"In the new calendar year we will release a new course in another vocational education industry," he said.
GTES is a community-owned, not-for-profit established in May 1985 and was previously known as Riverina Group Training Company.
