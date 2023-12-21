Voss' trial period at Fremantle extended into the new year

FREMANTLE have extended the trial of Wagga footballer Pat Voss into the new year.
Voss made the trip to Perth last month to begin training with the Dockers in the hope of securing a spot on their rookie list via the pre-season supplemental selection period.
The Dockers finished their pre-Christmas training block on Wednesday and have extended the trial period for Voss, Sam van Rooyen and Max Beattie.
The trio are fighting for up to two rookie spots.
Fremantle are keen to see what the three players show in more extended match simulation sessions in January so they can push their cases for a spot at the Dockers.
Voss has signed at VFL club Port Melbourne should he not get a spot at Fremantle.
The Dockers are expected to provide Voss, van Rooyen and Beattie with at least the January training block to continue their trials before making a decision.
