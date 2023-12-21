Strong Riverina flavour for MIA Breeders Plate field

There is a large Riverina contingent chasing MIA Breeders Plate success on Tuesday.
A field of nine two-year-olds has been assembled for Leeton's time-honoured Boxing Day feature.
It comes after 10 nominations were received for the $30,000 feature.
Only two of them, Alectown pacer Dun Spruikin, who was an impressive winner at Dubbo on Friday, and Victorian visitor Magomedov, are not trained in the region.
Narrandera trainer Ellen Jones is the only trainer with multiple runners.
Coming off an impressive win at Leeton last week, Mr Bondi has come up with barrier three.
Stablemate Montgomery Burns has drawn eight.
Both pacers are owned by Leeton's Michael Boots.
After quinellaing the race in 2021, Boots will be represented by a third runner Ginganing.
Ginganing is one of three MIA Breeders Plate hopefuls who will have to back up from racing at Riverina Paceway on Friday with Centofellie and Absolutely Stoked also engaged at Wagga.
Nominations had to be extended for the program however the club was able to fill an eight-race card.
The first is at 6.25pm with six of the races heats for finals on their New Year's Day meeting.
