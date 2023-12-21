Where to worship: Faith services across Wagga this Christmas

For many, a major part of the festive season is attending the service to remember and celebrate the birth of Jesus.
Here is a handy guide to services happening around Wagga this Christmas Eve and Day.
St Alban's, 7pm lessons and carols, 11pm communion by candlelight
St John's, 6pm family service, 11pm holy communion
St Paul's, 5pm family service, then free jumping castle and activities for the kids
St Alban's, holy communion, 8am
St John's, traditional holy communion 9am
St Paul's, family communion service, 9am
Sacred Heart Church, 7pm Christmas mass
Mater Dei Primary Hall, 5pm Christmas mass
St Michael's Cathedral, 6pm, 9pm mass
Outdoor mass, Henschke School oval, 7pm
Our Lady of Fatima, 9pm, Syro-Malabar mass 10.30pm
Holy Trinity church, 6pm Christmas mass
St Michael's Coolamon, 6pm
Tarcutta Parish - Ladysmith, 6pm
St Mary's The Rock, 6pm carols, 6.30pm mass, 11.30pm carols
St Michael's Cathedral, midnight 12am, 8am, 10am, 5.30pm mass
Mt Erin Chapel, 6am Christmas Day Latin mass
St Mary's Chapel, Vianney College, 9am Christmas mass
Sacred Heart Church, 9am Christmas mass
Holy Trinity Church, 9am Christmas mass
San Isidore, 8am
Home of Compassion, 10.30am mass
St Michael's Coolamon, 9am
Tarcutta Parish - Tarcutta, 8.30am
St Mary's The Rock, midnight mass, 8am, 10am
Christmas Day, 10am worship service, 7pm candlelight service
Christmas Eve service, Athol Street, 7.30pm carols service, children's Christmas presentation
Christmas Day service, Athol Street, 8.30am
St Aidan's, 6pm free barbecue with kids activities, 7pm carols in the garden
St Aidan's, Christmas service, 9am
Christmas Day service, 9am
Christmas Eve 10.30am Christmas service
Christmas Day service, 9.30am
East Wagga, 9am Christmas service
