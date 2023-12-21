'Bittersweet' moment as Walsh prepares to move on from AFL

GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong premiership captain Ben Walsh will finish up at the AFL next month.
After almost six years in the job, Walsh has resigned from his position as AFL NSW-ACT development coordinator - Riverina to take up a new opportunity with Boys to the Bush.
Walsh has accepted the position of location manager for Boys to the Bush's new Wagga base as it looks to expand its footprint in the city with a new hub.
Walsh described it as a 'bittersweet' moment.
"Yeah it's been very much bittersweet," Walsh said.
"I'm very sad to be leaving the AFL, I've loved basically every minute of my time over the six years.
"It's been really rewarding and a challenging role but I guess I'm moving on to a really great opportunity with Boys to the Bush and utilising the skill set I've built over the years.
"It's exciting as well."
Walsh has enhanced his reputation as one of the Riverina League's most valuable players in recent years, whether as an intercept defender across half-back or a key forward in attack.
He won't be lost to football.
"That's probably the best part of it, in terms of me leaving the AFL. I'm still going to be entrenched in what I love most, which is community and grassroots footy," he said.
"I'll still imagine I'll have some kind of role, whether it's staying on as a casual staff member and helping out at a few different events throughout the year or obviously getting involved in the Ganmain side of things.
"The most rewarding part of my role has been being heavily involved in community footy and grassroots footy and I definitely won't be leaving that."
Walsh is also looking forward to a new challenge, one he believes will be quite rewarding.
Boys to the Bush is a non-for-profit community-based charity that focuses on preventative and early intervention strategies for disengaged young males.
"It has a whole other level of reward to your daily work," he said.
"So I'm looking forward to really getting involved and in many ways, it does have a similar look to the AFL, in terms of getting out and about and connecting with the community but obviously in a whole different way."
Walsh finishes at the AFL on January 19.
AFL NSW-ACT have begun the process to find his replacement and hope to have an appointment as soon as possible.
