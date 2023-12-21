The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

'Bittersweet' moment as Walsh prepares to move on from AFL

MM
By Matt Malone
December 22 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Walsh will finish up with AFL NSW-ACT next month after almost six years in the job. Picture by Les Smith
Ben Walsh will finish up with AFL NSW-ACT next month after almost six years in the job. Picture by Les Smith

GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong premiership captain Ben Walsh will finish up at the AFL next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.