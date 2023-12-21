Man jailed for torching stolen car in stranger's carport after police chase

A Wagga man has been jailed after he stole a car and led police on a high-speed pursuit across the city before dumping and burning it in the carport of an innocent woman's home last year.
Peter Johnson was sentenced to five years' jail with a non-parole period of one year and nine months in the Wagga District Court earlier this month.
Johnson had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of entering a building with the intent to commit an indictable offence, one count of aggravated break and enter and committing a serious indictable offence and one count of destroying or damaging property by fire in company.
The 22-year-old also admitted to knowingly driving a stolen vehicle, dangerous driving during a police pursuit and knowingly be carried in a stolen vehicle, as well as a further two charges of driving in a manner dangerous to the public and driving despite never being licensed.
About 2.51am on December 29, 2022 Johnson and a co-accused, Caine Fox, who has already been sentenced over the incident, were spotted on CCTV footage walking onto a private property on Francis Street, Ashmont, where they unsuccessfully attempted to gain access to two vehicles.
About 10 minutes later, the pair gained entry to a garage on the same street where they obtained keys to an Audi Q7, valued at $30,000, and got into the vehicle, which was parked on the street.
One of the home's occupants was awoken when Johnson started the vehicle and ran to the passenger door where she saw two men in the front seats.
The offender then reversed harshly, hitting a blue Mazda, which was significantly damaged.
The occupant then ran after the car and attempted to open the passenger door, but was unable to stop the pair.
About 6.07am, police spotted the Audi turning from Glenfield Road onto Red Hill Road and pursued the vehicle.
The car reached speeds of up to 150km/h and momentarily crossed onto the wrong side of the road before heading down Yentoo Drive at speeds of up to 80km/h.
Reaching Fernleigh Road, Johnson turned left and accelerated to no less than 120km/h.
While on this stretch, he overtook a heavy vehicle on the incorrect side of the road before turning into Mumford Street and again hitting speeds of at least 100km/h.
Johnson then sped east along Fernleigh Road before swerving at an oncoming vehicle at the intersection with Tobruk Street.
Police decided it was too dangerous to continue and ended the five-minute pursuit.
Less than 15 minutes later, a woman living on John Street in Kooringal heard a noise and noticed the stolen Audi parked inside the carport attached to her house.
She saw Johnson standing at the front of the car and heard a noise before realising it was on fire.
Emergency services were called, but by the time firefighters arrived the vehicle was well alight and flames had spread throughout the garage ceiling.
The blaze caused significant damage to the carport ceiling, shed ceiling, cladding on the side of the house and the gazebo, leaving a damage bill of $117,788.
Wagga District Court Judge Gordon Lerve said the incident resulted involved "the wanton destruction of the Audi .... and substantial damage to the home of a citizen who simply had the misfortune of their home being chosen by this offender to dispose of the stolen vehicle".
"The matter is a serious example of a charge of destroy property by fire in company," Judge Lerve said.
In sentencing, Judge Lerve said Johnson had a "very substantial record both as a juvenile and as an adult" and noted he had previously served a custodial sentence for damaging property in company.
A sentencing assessment report tendered to the court found Johnson was unable to recognise the severity of his offences and minimised his behaviour.
The author of the report found "overall ... Johnson lacked empathy or concern for the impact of his offending and how is actions have affected the victims".
However, he did express a willingness to undertake interventions to address his offending behaviour.
Judge Lerve said he could not rule out the likelihood Johnson would re-offend and said there was "nothing before the court on which any finding could be made that the offender is remorseful".
The judge said members of the community had "the right to be able to go to bed at night without being concerned about their home being violated and their property plundered".
Johnson was handed an aggregated sentence of five years imprisonment with a non-parole period of three years and nine months. The sentence was backdated to December 30, 2022, when Johnson was taken into custody.
He was also ordered to pay $30,000 in compensation to the owner of the Audi.
