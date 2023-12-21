The Daily Advertiser
Small screen, kitchen scene and voice of Blinky Bill among Australia Day faces

December 22 2023 - 8:00am
TV presenter, journalist and author Liz Deep-Jones is Wagga's Australia Day ambassador for 2024. Picture by Armidale Express
Australia Day across the Riverina will feature ambassadors from a variety of backgrounds from celebrity chefs and environmentalists to creative arts and community leaders.

