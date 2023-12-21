Small screen, kitchen scene and voice of Blinky Bill among Australia Day faces

Australia Day across the Riverina will feature ambassadors from a variety of backgrounds from celebrity chefs and environmentalists to creative arts and community leaders.
The NSW government this week announced more than a 100 ambassadors for activities on Australia Day in 2024, with TV presenter, journalist and author Liz Deep-Jones slated to feature at Wagga's January celebrations.
Australia Day Council of NSW Chair Andrew Parker hailed the ambassadors selected as representing Australian qualities of community spirit, kindness and mateship.
"Now in its 33rd year, the NSW Ambassador program is one of the longest-running and most successful national Australia Day programs that continues to inspire communities across the state," Mr Parker said.
"They will be sharing their personal stories and connecting with diverse communities across our state. Every year I am overwhelmed by the positive impact of the incredible stories each Ambassador shares."
This year will welcome Andy Paschalidis, a sports presenter and commentator who will head to Hay for Australia Day to speak about how sport unites the community.
He shared how it was an honour to be Australia Day ambassador since 1996.
"This journey has taken me to all parts of NSW providing me with the opportunity to tell my story as a son of Greek immigrants who came to Australia with nothing but hopes and dreams," Mr Paschalidis.
"I am forever grateful and I look forward to engaging with as many people as I can in the Hay Shire on January 26."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.