'Forever a hero': Family honour late RFS firefighter father

A family is honouring their late "charismatic and generous" father, husband, grandfather and firefighter by raising funds for the Rural Fire Service (RFS).
Group Captain Dale Bowles of Moama passed away in uniform on December 12 while serving his local community.
The 60-year-old began volunteering as a firefighter for the Victorian Country Fire Authority (CFA) at just 15, before joining the NSW RFS in 2015 where he served as group captain at the Womboota brigade.
On Tuesday a GoFundMe was created in Dale's honour by his adored wife Angela Bowles and three children to raise funds for the RFS in his honour.
Son Matt Bowles said his father was a generous man who left a lasting impression on everyone he met - even if only once.
"He was the most generous person I've ever met," he said.
"Anyone who ever knew him would say that.
"The RFS has been amazing since Dad's passing, so this is our way of giving back to them and honouring Dad."
In two days the GoFundMe page accumulated thousands of dollars, showing just how big of an impression Dale made.
"Dad was everybody's mate, he was charismatic and had a gravitational pull to him," Matt said.
Since his passing Matt said many people have reached out to offer their condolences.
"People who met him once would remember him," he said.
"He left a lasting impression on everyone and he will be greatly missed by all.
"Forever a hero."
Donations can be made online at gofund.me/75aa1a48.
