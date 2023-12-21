Beasley hopes Super Maiden could bring about his first training victory

ACCOMPLISHED Wagga jockey Danny Beasley hopes his first win as a trainer could come in the form of a super maiden at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday.
Wagga will host their first super maiden as part of the annual Ted Ryder Cup program in the lead up to Christmas.
The super maidens, worth $50,000, are a new initiative from Racing NSW and will be run weekly, spaced at different country venues around the state.
Beasley only took out his trainer's licence this season and will have just his second starter when Tropical Breeze steps out on debut in the $50,000 Supermaiden Handicap (1000m).
Tropical Breeze is another of the Mark Newnham-owned gallopers that Beasley is using to kick off his training career and he is expecting a forward showing on debut.
"I expect her to run really well," Beasley said.
"She's really tough. There's not a lot of her, she's not a big filly but she's just really tough and resilient and came through the trial really well.
"I think she's improved off the trial. It's a really competitive race, which you had to expect.
"I pencilled in the super maiden, this race, but at any time if I didn't think she was good enough, I was probably going to look at something else.
"I think she's shown enough ability to show she's going to be pretty competitive in it."
Tropical Breeze was very impressive when winning a Wagga trial on December 12.
Beasley was not overly surprised by that performance.
"She has been showing a bit of ability on the track," he said.
"She's very forward going so I hadn't worked her with much but I gave her a gallop with a partner about 10 days before that trial and she showed that she's a little bit above average.
"I was hoping in the trial that something went along...but I was going too good and I was going to have to start to disappoint her so I just let her stride on and I was really happy with how she went through the line. It was 1065 so it was a good test. It wasn't just a half mile trial."
Tropical Breeze has been backed from $6.00 into $4.40 with TAB.
Beasley expects the three-year-old filly to be up on the speed.
"She will be. I won't be grabbing hold of her (on Friday) from the start," he said.
"She's got barrier two and she's got a really good cruising speed so I'll take advantage that. She will be in the first four, for sure, she might even lead. She's pretty quick."
While some of Newnham's horses that Beasley trains are in line to head to Hong Kong, Tropical Breeze isn't one of those.
"She's a filly that he bred. Being a filly he doesn't have any interest to take her to Hong Kong," Beasley explained.
"Unfortunately he lost her mother last year so he's got this filly and a Your Song filly coming through for next year and they're the last two. So out of this filly and the Your Song filly he'll want to keep one of them and continue the family.
"It's a really good family, a really strong family and he's looking at breeding so we'll try and do our best with her and hopefully we can look after her and turn her into a nice horse and get some results for her that can pave her way to have a career at stud hopefully."
Beasley has six rides on the eight-race Wagga card on Friday. He will partner the Matt Dale-trained Ruban Bleu in the feature, the $36,000 Ted Ryder Cup (1600m).
"He's found a really nice race, hasn't he? He just looks really well-placed," Beasley said.
"Matty has probably looked at this and targeted this. He looks to be really well-placed and I was very happy to be on him."
Beasley also suggested that more prizemoney be added to the Ted Ryder Cup, or possibly Wagga Gold Cup ballot exemption, to ensure the 'time-honoured' race maintains its prestige.
