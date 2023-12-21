Riverina Paceway look to celebrate past ahead of centenary celebrations

Riverina Paceway are looking to promote the region's rich harness racing history with a new permanent display to be unveiled as part of their centenary celebrations on Friday.
It has been 100 years since the first sanctioned harness racing meeting was conducted in Wagga.
The club wanted to create something to reflect the quality horses, trainers and drivers that have come out of the region.
Club president Barry McColl believes it is a good opportunity to recognise some of the region's best.
"We're highlighting Riverina champions," McColl said.
"We want to bring conversation at the tables about the champions over time and with the centenary we are looking back as much as we are looking forward to a night.
"We want to promote what happened before."
Part of the new permanent display is the Inter Dominion Pacing Championships won by Jofess as well as the gig used by Brian Hancock when Our Sir Vancelot won his three Inter Dominions.
The colours of Paleface Adios, Welcome Advice, Frith and the Kelly family, worn by the likes of Lady Waratah and Albert Kelly, also part of the display.
Sharon Wheatley has done most of the work tracing the club's history back to racing for the first time in 1921, it's also been 70 years since night racing was first introduced.
The new display is just one aspect of what is set to be a bumper night of racing.
The Centenary Cup is the feature event of the night.
With the club looking to combine their Christmas meeting with centenary celebrations, they have worked to ensure they have plenty of entertainment and hospitality options on what has become one of their biggest nights of the year.
There will be jumping castles, free ice cream for the kids, a visit from Santa Claus plus the mini trotters will also be in action.
"The mini trots will be there for the kids to look at and hopefully be inspired by," McColl said.
The club has expanded their food options for the night, with bookings required for sit-down meals, and music will also be provided by Leighton Marshall.
Entry is free.
The first of 10 races is at 4.33pm.
