Riverina Paceway look to celebrate past ahead of centenary celebrations

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 21 2023 - 4:30pm
Riverina Paceway president Barry McColl with the Centenary Cup and the new Riverina champions display ahead of the club's big Christmas meeting on Friday which will also mark 100 years of harness racing in Wagga. Picture by Les Smith
Riverina Paceway are looking to promote the region's rich harness racing history with a new permanent display to be unveiled as part of their centenary celebrations on Friday.

