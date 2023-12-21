The Daily Advertiser
How a uni invention helped Wagga quadruple amputee secure the job of her dreams

Marlene Even
Marlene Even
Updated December 22 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 10:00am
University of Wollongong student Charles Crisp fits the prosthetic device to Grace in the CVGT Employment's Disability Employment Service office in Wagga Wagga. Picture by the University of Wollongong
Two engineering students have invented a device to help a Wagga woman with a disability secure the job of her dreams working with horses.

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

Local News

