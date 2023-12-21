How a uni invention helped Wagga quadruple amputee secure the job of her dreams

Two engineering students have invented a device to help a Wagga woman with a disability secure the job of her dreams working with horses.
Grace is a quadruple amputee, having contracted meningococcal as a baby, and is dedicated to caring for animals.
"Growing up with animals, I have always loved spending time with them," Grace said.
The 26-year-old spends her free time volunteering at animal shelters but was seeking a paid job.
Wagga disability employment service CVGT soon realised Grace needed more than a job placement.
"She needs a tailored solution that will allow her to work with animals in a way that accommodates her disability," disability employment services consultant Tegan McKenzie said.
The solution was an upper-limb prosthetic that allowed her to brush horses independently.
A device was built by two University of Wollongong biomedical engineering students who personalised the device to her limb measurements.
Thanks to the new device she has secured a job at a Wagga veterinary hospital and starts in 2024.
"This device is going to help me a lot. I will have a job now. Nothing could make me happier," Grace said.
Biomedical engineering students Charles Crisp and Stephan Fonti volunteered to invent a solution after the Wagga employment agency sought the university's assistance.
Mr Crisp, a third-year student, said they first researched what the best durable and comfortable material would be before settling on a rigid plastic PLA.
"[We created it] in such a way that she could basically interchange various types and styles of brushes that she would need for her [horse] grooming," he said.
The students used the UOW Makerspace to create multiple prototypes with a 3D printer.
The Makerspace is a workshop for students to explore their creative side using technology, with access to tools, equipment, and regular events and training on 3D printing, Virtual Reality and other STEM activities.
After six months of working on the device, Mr Crisp met Grace in Wagga to fit her prosthetic device and make some adjustments.
In the moment of meeting Grace, the 22-year-old said he was "being the engineer" and focused only on how he could improve the device.
Afterwards, he called co-designer Mr Fonti and realised that they'd achieved something remarkable.
"We're doing something quite special for an individual and returning their independence and mobility, like it was quite rewarding," Mr Crisp said.
