The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Highway heartbreak: Dozens of lives lost as Riverina's road toll skyrockets

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
December 22 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina Highway Patrol Inspector Darren Moulds is urging motorists to be careful on Riverina roads this Christmas period. File pictures
Riverina Highway Patrol Inspector Darren Moulds is urging motorists to be careful on Riverina roads this Christmas period. File pictures

Riverina police have pleaded with drivers to stay safe while travelling this festive season amid a significant rise in the number of people killed in road crashes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.