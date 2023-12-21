Highway heartbreak: Dozens of lives lost as Riverina's road toll skyrockets

Riverina police have pleaded with drivers to stay safe while travelling this festive season amid a significant rise in the number of people killed in road crashes.
Thirty-five people have lost their lives on roads and highways across the Riverina, Murrumbidgee and Murray police districts so far in 2023 - up from 21 for the same period in 2022.
One-in-five of those 35 deaths have occurred on Wagga's roads, the latest data from the NSW Centre for Road Safety for the period between January 1 and December 17 has revealed.
Seven people have died on roads within the Wagga local government area so far this year, up from just one during 2022.
The horror statistics also show the 12 people killed on Riverina Police District roads this year is three times higher than the 2022 figure.
The most recent tragedy occurred on Saturday, December 16, when Forest Hill couple John Stanton and Trish O'Brien died after their ute left Keajura Road at Ladysmith and hit a tree.
The couple has left behind three children - Teya O'Brien, 17, Jack Stanton, 14, and Caleb Stanton, 9 - and a fundraiser has been set up to support them through the Christmas period and beyond.
Elsewhere across the region, 13 people have died in crashes on roads in the Murrumbidgee Police District so far this year - up from 5 in 2022 - and 10 lives have been lost within the Murray River Police District's jurisdiction, down from 12 last year.
Eight of the 13 Murrumbidgee PD deaths happened in the Murrumbidgee and Leeton council areas, including three within three weeks on a stretch of the Sturt Highway between Carrathool and Narrandera.
On December 1, a truck driver could not be saved after his rig collided head-on with another on the Sturt near Darlington Point.
On November 22, a 19-year-old man died after three trucks travelling in the same direction collided at a roadworks site on the highway near Carrathool.
One of the truck drivers, a 54-year-old man, was last week charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death over the crash. He is due to face court in January.
On November 9, a driver - believed to have been aged in his 20s - died when his car and a truck collided on the Sturt just west of Gillenbah.
The same section of highway has also been the scene of two other fatal crashes since July.
On September 4, a fiery crash involving a truck and car on the highway near the Euroley Road intersection, between Darlington Point and Narrandera, claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.
Further west, a man died when a ute crashed between Carrathool and Darlington Point in July.
Authorities have warned Friday, December 22, will be one of the busiest days of the year on the state's roads, as people head away for Christmas and holidays.
Riverina Highway Patrol officer Darren Moulds said fatal crashes could happen to anyone.
"Drive to the conditions and obey road rules, including sticking to the speed limit and wearing seatbelts," Inspector Moulds said.
"No matter how long your journey is, the most important thing is to arrive to your destination safely.
"If you're planning on having a drink, have a Plan B."
Police will be out in force with the statewide Christmas-New Year road safety blitz beginning 12.01am on Friday, December 22, and ending at 11.59pm on Monday, January 1.
During the operation, double demerits will also be in force.
"Police will be out conducting random breath tests and drug tests," Inspector Moulds said.
As of midnight on Wednesday, December 20, 350 people had lost their lives on NSW roads - 80 more than the same time last year.
Of that number, 245 were killed on country roads.
Transport for NSW deputy secretary safety, environment and regulation Sally Webb said every death or serious injury on the state's roads was a tragedy and the impact echoed through the community.
"Road deaths are particularly hard for many country communities where people may have life-long ties to country towns," she said.
"The NSW government is committed to lowering the toll but we can't do it alone - we need everyone to work together so everyone makes it home safely."
ROAD TOLL 2022 / 2023 by LGA (January 1 - December 17)
