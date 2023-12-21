Contenders begin to emerge eight weeks out from Country Championships heat

ALBURY trainer Ron Stubbs is set to boast a strong hand as he looks to defend his SDRA Country Championships Qualifier crown in February.
Stubbs has confirmed that defending champion Bianco Vilano will return in a bid for back-to-back features, while he will also be represented by Baledon and potentially Prophet's Daughter.
The $150,000 feature is just over eight weeks away and Southern District trainers have already begun preparing their horses for the series, particularly with this year's final to be worth $1 million.
Bianco Vilano produced a scintillating turn of foot to win last year's qualifier in track record time at Albury, before going on to run fourth in the final.
Baledon ran fourth in last year's heat and had a second crack in the southern wild card but finished down the track.
Stubbs confirmed both horses will be back to lead his charge in this year's feature.
"Both of those have been targeted for it," Stubbs said.
"Both are still eligible. Early days we thought we're not just going to hold a horse back for it but when it came out that it was one of the earlier heats on the 18th of February, we thought it was foolish not to have a go.
"The carrot being the final is a million dollars. It's a huge task but somebody's going to be lucky enough."
Baledon has not raced since April this year when well beaten in a Federal at Canberra. He's trialled twice recently, at Benalla and Albury, in preparation for his return.
"He's had two trials this prep and we've got him on the slow burner now," Stubbs explained.
"He'll have another trial or two. We're undecided whether he'll have a race beforehand or not.
"We'll keep him ticking over."
Bianco Vilano ran second behind Another One in last month's Wodonga Gold Cup, before running seventh at Randwick on December 9.
He cannot afford to win another race or he will be ineligible. Stubbs said if he has a run, it will be at metropolitan level.
"He's in the paddock at the moment. We've just put him out for a week or two, just as a freshen up," Stubbs explained.
"And then come in and likewise, he'll either go via trials or possibly have one run."
Stubbs says he may have another runner or two if they step up in the next two months. Prophet's Daughter is the most likely of those candidates.
"Prophet's Daughter is right on the edge of returning," he said.
"She was actually in the race last year, or was an emergency but got a run but we elected not to run her. She's waiting in the wings.
"Particularly with Mitch (Beer) not being about now, he normally had half a dozen runners so your benchmark for your entry point is probably going to be lower than it has been."
No Southern District trainer has had as much success in the Country Championships as Donna Scott.
The Albury horsewoman has made the final on five occasions and will have Clever Art leading her team this year in a bid to make it six.
Clever Art only beat one home in last year's heat after going in as one of the fancies. She then went to the southern wild card and finished midfield.
She's had two trials in preparation for her return this campaign, which will be on Saturday week in either a Highway or at Corowa.
"She's number one at this point in time," Scott said.
"She's headed to go to a TAB Highway next week on the 30th. Or there is a race at Corowa on the same day.
"Then I'll give her a week in the paddock and go into it. She will run in the preview and head into it."
Scott may have Snap Book, who finished eighth in last year's heat, go into the race first-up, while Arthur The Great, who has won his past two, is also headed that way.
"He's had a break and come back. He'll probably have a run in one of those previews," Scott said.
"It's just whether we want to give him a run over the 1400 before. We'll probably just have a race over 1200 and then throw him in the deep end and see how he goes.
"There's a couple of other horses here but they would probably need to be doing something in the next little bit."
Among the leading chances from Wagga is last-start winner Salute Again for Wayne Carroll.
After his impressive first-up win at Wagga last week, he will have a jump out on January 9, a trial on his home track on January 16 and have his final lead-up run at Randwick Kensington on January 31.
Darrell Burnet has Supido Beauty, who is unbeaten in her four country starts, headed towards to the Country Championships and she looms as a major player.
Burnet plans to give her a run in the preview at Albury on February 1 and is keen to establish a more consistent racing pattern by the time the $150,000 feature arrives.
"She'll run in the class four at Albury or Wagga three weeks before. She'll go there all going well," Burnet said.
Burnet is also not ruling out You're On Mute, who will run at Wagga on Friday.
"If you're not winning on Friday, you're probably not winning the heat," he said.
Wagga trainer Peter Morgan also confirmed Burrandana will head to the Country Championships hoping to go two spots better than his third placing in last year's heat.
Burrandana has had five Highway runs since his fifth placing in last year's southern wild card for three seconds, a third and a fourth.
Morgan said Burrandana was likely to have a Highway start leading into this year's Albury heat.
Gary Colvin, who won back-to-back heats with Another One, rates Dupride Star as his leading contender.
Rocket Tiger looms as the highest rated contender for Wagga trainer Scott Spackman, who could have a few representatives.
Cliff House will head there first-up for Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly, while Asgarda is Doug Gorrel's candidate.
Leading Southern District jockey Danny Beasley is in high demand already but won't rush to any decision as to his ride in the race.
Rocket Tiger (Scott Spackman) benchmark rating 89, Bianco Vilano (Ron Stubbs) 84, Cliff House (Tim Donnelly) 78, Salute Again (Wayne Carroll) 73, Burrandana (Peter Morgan) 72, Supido Beauty (Darrell Burnet) 71, Asgarda (Doug Gorrel) 70, Baledon (Ron Stubbs) 69, Arthur The Great (Donna Scott) 68, Clever Art (Donna Scott) 67, Altrove (Rob Wellington) 65, Snap Book (Donna Scott) 63, Laurel Hill (Kerry Weir) 63, Dupride Star (Gary Colvin) 63, Underpants (Scott Spackman) 63, Allaboutroy (Graham Byatt) 62, Canny Hell (Kym Davison) 60, Persian Dancer (Gary Colvin) 59, Indian Soldier (Martin Stein) 58, Super Sunny Seeya (Rob Wellington) 58, You're On Mute (Darrell Burnet) 57, Fil (Scott Spackman) 58, Smokin Cod (Scott Spackman) 56, He's My Warrior (Scott Spackman) 56, Prophet's Daughter (Ron Stubbs) 56
** Benchmark rating may have changed
