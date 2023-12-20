ON THE PACE: Young hopes to transfer meeting denied after storm

Hopes to transfer Young's meeting have been thwarted.
The club had been looking to move the 10-race card set down for Tuesday to Thursday after a storm put an end to any racing.
Heavy rain and winds saw the meeting abandoned before race one was set to be one.
Young president David Micallef confirmed an attempt to transfer the meeting was denied after the storm hit just before the scheduled start.
"They tested the mobile half an hour before the first and it was fine and fast, there were no problems at all, but it just rumbled and rumbled," Micallef said.
The club had planned to honour the late Ray 'Toby' Bourke with a minute's silence before the race named in his honour and drivers were to wear black armbands.
They also named a race for Len Summerfield after he retired as the track curator earlier this year.
Micallef, who lives about 10 kilometres from the track, did not receive any rainfall before attempting to head into the meeting.
It comes after Riverina Paceway only successfully completed three races last month due to mobile issues and only three of eight races were able to be run at Bathurst last week.
*****
CAMERON Hart will drive at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Fresh off a busy weekend, with group one racing across the country at Perth and Brisbane, Hart has seven drives at Wagga's centenary meeting.
With Peter McRae on the sidelines with a shoulder issue, Hart answered the call from his uncle Trevor White.
He will drive three of his White's four pacers over the 10-race card.
****
WAGGA will be running a tipping comp as part of their big centenary celebrations.
One punter will leave with an extra $200 for first prize.
The competition will run from races four to eight with the highest total, based on the NSW TAB prices, to take home the prize.
Entry is free.
There will be plenty of other entertainment options available.
****
THE Dachshund Dash is heading to Leeton.
Off the back of two successful runnings at Riverina Paceway, Leeton trainer-driver Martelle Maguire is looking to use the concept as part of her fundraising efforts for the SunRice Festival, raising funds for the Leeton Hospital Auxiliary.
Allan Wallett will call the heats as well as the final.
There will also be a price for the fashion parade.
It is set to be part of the last night of the club's carnival on January 1.
****
WAGGA will hold a 10-race card on Friday.
The first is at 4.33pm.
Leeton will then races on Tuesday with the $30,000 MIA Breeders Plate the feature.
