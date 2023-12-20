The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Ted Ryder Cup favourite no certainty to start in Wagga feature

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated December 20 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dorami scoring a strong win at Canberra on Melbourne Cup day last month. Picture by Gary Ramage
Dorami scoring a strong win at Canberra on Melbourne Cup day last month. Picture by Gary Ramage

CANBERRA trainer Norm Gardner will get the weather to help him decide which way he opts for with in-form mare Dorami.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.