Ted Ryder Cup favourite no certainty to start in Wagga feature

CANBERRA trainer Norm Gardner will get the weather to help him decide which way he opts for with in-form mare Dorami.
Gardner is considering trying to win his second Ted Ryder Cup at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday with Dorami, but also has the mare entered in the Highway Handicap at Randwick on Saturday.
Dorami won by just under five lengths at Canberra last start and is building a nice record with three wins and five minor placings from 12 starts.
She has been installed as the $3 favourite for the Ted Ryder Cup with TAB.
Gardner threw in a late nomination for Dorami into the Ted Ryder Cup and is still not convinced about tackling an open company feature with his class three mare.
"It will depend on the weather," Gardner said on Wednesday.
"I think they are predicting a little bit of rain in Sydney for the weekend.
"I'm keen to avoid the wet if I can."
Gardner won the 2020 Ted Ryder Cup with Upper House, who was retired last month, and ran in the past three editions of the race.
He also ran a close second with Le Cavalier in 2016.
Gardner, who grew up in Wagga, believes Dorami would be right in this year's edition.
"She's going very well," he said.
"She's a class three in an open company race but it doesn't look to be the strongest Ted Ryder Cup I've ever seen."
Robyn Freeman, who rode Dorami to victory last start, is booked to ride the mare at Wagga. It is her only ride on the card.
Dorami has drawn the inside gate in the field of nine and gets in on the minimum of 55kg.
Behind Dorami at $3.00, Victorian visitor Ferlaxing is on the next line of betting at $4.00 for Wangaratta trainer Dan McCarthy.
