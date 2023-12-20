Driver's 14 drinks, then flashing lights and 'I'm going to go to jail'

A Riverina man told police he was "going to jail" after they caught him drink-driving almost five times over the legal limit along a major Wagga thoroughfare.
Junee man Craig Douglas Bradley, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of driving with a high-range PCA and one count of consuming alcohol while driving in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
About 7.20pm on October 21, police noticed a silver Toyota Camry holding the centre traffic line as it headed towards them down Copland Street.
Taking a U-turn, police followed the vehicle, noting it was moving from side to side within the lane before they stopped it a short time later.
Police spoke with the driver, Bradley, and when told he would be submitted to a breath test, he replied: "I am going to go to jail."
The officers noticed a bottle of Carlton Dry beer about half-full in the centre console and two more bottles of the same beer sitting on the passenger seat.
Officers noted Bradley "stank of alcohol", had "bloodshot" eyes and "generally slow" movement.
When police asked Bradley to produce his licence, he told them he had a digital licence.
However, after attempting to bring it up on his phone and handing it to the officers, they noticed it only displayed a Google search screen.
Bradley returned a positive result to an alcohol breath test, with a breath analysis returning a reading of 0.247.
Due to the high reading, officers suspended his licence immediately.
Bradley told officers after spending the day working he had the afternoon off at a Kooringal address, where he claimed to have consumed no less than 14 standard alcoholic drinks before heading back to Junee.
Police charged him over the incident and issued a court attendance notice.
In court, Bradley's solicitor told Magistrate Rebecca Hosking it was not the first time his client had committed an offence of that nature and requested a sentencing assessment report before the matter is finalised.
The police prosecutor told the court Bradley's previous conviction was in December 2018, while Magistrate Hosking noted there were two further convictions "some time ago".
Magistrate Hosking ordered a sentencing assessment report from Wagga Community Corrections and adjourned the matter for sentencing on January 30, 2024.
