Hume lane closes, man taken to hospital after trucks collide

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated December 20 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:43pm
A man has been taken to hospital after two trucks collided on a Riverina highway on Wednesday afternoon.

