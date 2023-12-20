The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9

Space for under 16s shift a concern as girls junior league expands

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 20 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young celebrates their Sullivan Cup premiership with plans to move the competition back to the juniors in 2025. Picture by Les Smith
Young celebrates their Sullivan Cup premiership with plans to move the competition back to the juniors in 2025. Picture by Les Smith

The availability of grounds and referees for juniors is a concern ahead of planned changes to Group Nine game days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.