Space for under 16s shift a concern as girls junior league expands

The availability of grounds and referees for juniors is a concern ahead of planned changes to Group Nine game days.
With Group Nine looking to introduce a women's nines competition next year, it was also revealed NSW Rugby League were looking to ensure the Sullivan Cup competition is played as part of the Group Nine Junior Rugby
Juniors secretary-treasurer Michael Kirkman is more than happy to provide an outlet for an under 16s competition.
However they are certainly not pushing for it to happen.
"The juniors aren't fighting to take the 16s, we will take them back if NSW Rugby League say they can't play, but it is another age group to referee and you need good referees, and it's another big serious game on your day," Kirkman said.
"If it happens it happens and we will just keep going."
He feels most senior clubs would like to keep the under 16s.
Group Nine juniors already had plans to expand next year to provide more opportunities for the development of girls tackle competition.
Kirkman believes Group Nine looking to introduce a senior women's competition would only help solidify pathways in the sport.
"We were already going to do 13s girls and 15s girls tackle in 2024, we discussed that at our AGM, and the next logical step would be to have the 17s girls in 2025 to keep the progression going," Kirkman said.
"I didn't know the seniors were going to do their nines tackle but I think it's something that has been on the cards for a while, and is slated exactly where I thought it should go in between reserve grade and first grade.
"The 16s is a funny one as there has always been talk that NSW Rugby League might say it should come back to the juniors as only Group Nine and Group 20 play under 16s with the seniors.
"We would take them back but you can't just do it. You have to give more than a year to get that ready as kids need to know when their last year of juniors is and seniors need to plan around it as well.
"If it was 2025 I don't think that would worry us but the big worry for juniors is just greenspace - it's just grounds and time and how do we fit all our games in.
"We're not going to give up leaguetag but we know we have to grow our girls tackle game."
The introduction of under 13s girls tackle midway through the season was well supported, with 13 out of the 14 clubs fielding a team.
Again plans are in place to have it as a development concept, with a non-competitive season.
The under 15s girls would follow suit.
