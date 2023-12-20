This Christmas, may we seek to overcome evil with good

Beheadings. Rapes. Revenge. Not much has changed in the Middle East from the time when Jesus was born just over 2000 years ago.
When we read the story of Jesus' birth, and his ministry on Earth 30 years later, we realise that perhaps there never was a time when human life was truly valued, as illustrated by the cruel death Jesus was to suffer.
And today, after Palestinian rockets and the massacre at a music festival signalled a new war, violence on a grand scale has been meted out by Israel.
The Old Testament battles all over again, ancient hatreds, tribal wars.
Jesus was born of Mary in a stable, adored by faithful shepherds, and sought by Wise Men from the East. Cunning King Herod asked the Wise Men to tell him where the child was, so that he, too, could "worship" him. But violence was never far away. Not long after Jesus' birth, Joseph and Mary were warned in a dream, so they fled from Bethlehem.
Herod's ploy was a trick, of course. The Wise Men went home another way. Herod in a rage declared that all two-year-old boys (the age he estimated Jesus would be at the time of his decree) should be killed. The beheading of children in Herod's time has been mirrored today by the beheading of Israeli captives at the music festival.
The Middle East didn't want Jesus' message of peace 2000 years ago, and doesn't want it now. Jerusalem should be a shared holy place for Jews, Muslims and Christians. An impossibility? Expelling Jews has become a goal for Hamas.
Christian tourists regularly flock to Jerusalem. Walking where Jesus once trod is an uplifting experience for devout Christians. Jerusalem is now part of Israel. It was part of Israel in Jesus' time, too.
The claims that the Jews are colonial settlers on Palestinian land don't make sense in a historical context.
The United Nations decision in 1948 officially recognised modern day Israel. If there is to be a dispute about territory, the UN is the place for battle, not with rockets, rapes, murders and hostages.
In the Christian world we celebrate Jesus' birth on Christmas Day. Jesus ushered in a new era of peace.
His story is told in the Bible's New Testament, the place where anyone unfamiliar with the Bible should start.
The Jewish people 2000 years ago were waiting for the king prophesied in the Old Testament, expecting a king that would lead a mighty army and defeat their enemies - the old way. But Jesus was a different kind of "king", a man who preached wisdom, love, and peace. He said things like, "But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also." (Matthew 5:39, NIV)
As Jesus' message spread, the Apostle Paul advised, "Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Be careful to do what is right in the eyes of everyone. If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone. Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God's wrath, for it is written: 'It is mine to avenge; I will repay,' says the Lord. On the contrary: 'If your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him something to drink. In doing this, you will heap burning coals on his head.' Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good." (Romans 12:17-21, NIV)
Make peace with all this Christmas. Jesus said, "But to you who are listening I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you." (Luke 6:27-28 NIV)
We need to live by those messages. If only they could be heard loud and clear in Israel and Palestine right now! I pray that within your own family there will be peace and love, and that everyone will enjoy a happy and harmonious Christmas.
