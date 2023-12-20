The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

The Hurricanes continue their strong winning form heading into the break

MM
By Matt Malone
December 20 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hurricanes' Rhys Smith, Max Harwood and Jordie Tracey close in on Synergy Sizzlers' Kobi Murray in the under 10 boys touch game at Jubilee Park last Thursday night. Picture by Madeline Begley
The Hurricanes' Rhys Smith, Max Harwood and Jordie Tracey close in on Synergy Sizzlers' Kobi Murray in the under 10 boys touch game at Jubilee Park last Thursday night. Picture by Madeline Begley

THE Hurricanes ensured they went into the Wagga Touch Association Christmas break on a winning note with a big win last Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help