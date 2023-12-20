The Hurricanes continue their strong winning form heading into the break

THE Hurricanes ensured they went into the Wagga Touch Association Christmas break on a winning note with a big win last Thursday.
The Hurricanes made it back-to-back impressive performances with a 9-3 win over Synergy Sizzlers in the under 10 boys Pool A competition at Jubilee Park.
After some tight games to start the year, the Hurricanes have gathered momentum and put together some dynamic performances over the last fortnight heading into the break.
After a 14-4 win over JRC Bullets, The Hurricanes backed it up with another big win over Synergy Sizzlers.
While well-beaten, it was one of Synergy Sizzlers' best showings for the year as they continue to show improvement as the season goes on.
The win moved The Hurricanes to seventh spot on the ladder and within two points of the top four with three rounds to play after Christmas.
It's tight at the top with two points separating the top five teams. Duncan Construct Devils and Honeysett Hornets lead the way on 21 points.
The junior touch competition will enjoy a break for the school holidays and resume on Thursday, February 8.
