Raiders defeat Dolphins to enter Christmas break in winning fashion

The Juniors 17s girls Raiders side has entered the Christmas break in winning fashion after defeating Dolphins on Sunday.
The two sides have met four times in the opening eight rounds and Raiders coach Terri Inglis said she was very pleased with her teams performance.
"I was really happy actually," Inglis said.
"They've bought in together and definitely the Raiders have been underdogs all season.
"It was really nice for them to come out with a convincing win at the end of the season.
"We are just starting to pull things together and work as a team more and that's been really great.
"We will lose a couple to boarding school but we will start again from scratch in January."
The Raiders have shown plenty of fight in the opening half of the season and Inglis said she's been happy with how the first eight rounds have gone.
"The season has been really good," she said.
"With the 17s girls sometimes we play Fast5 and sometimes we play full as our numbers fluctuate because we don't have a full outfit.
"But the season has been really good and the competition has been good, the Octopuses are probably the standout team performance wise and it's just rolling along."
Inglis said that she has been impressed with the amount of improvement over the first eight games from her side and noted that the development across the whole junior competition had been fantastic.
"Yeah there's been lots of growth and development from all teams actually," she said.
"You can see as the season progression their fitness progresses and their ball skills progress.
"There's lots of development, much more teamwork and not playing as individuals which has been really great as well.
"All clubs across the whole juniors are developing really quickly which is great."
The Juniors 17s girls competition will resume on January 28 which will see the Octopuses play the Dolphins in round nine while the Raiders have the bye.
