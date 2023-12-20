The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Raiders defeat Dolphins to enter Christmas break in winning fashion

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 20 2023 - 6:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders' Bella Schumack looks to pass while under pressure from Dolphins' Mia Ceccini during their Juniors 17s Girls game on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith
Raiders' Bella Schumack looks to pass while under pressure from Dolphins' Mia Ceccini during their Juniors 17s Girls game on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith

The Juniors 17s girls Raiders side has entered the Christmas break in winning fashion after defeating Dolphins on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.