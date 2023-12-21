Wagga firies living with taped up, kicked-in station door

The front glass door of a Wagga fire station has been left damaged for four weeks after an angry vandal repeatedly kicked it.
Following an alleged altercation with Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters from the Turvey Park Fire Brigade on Wednesday, November 8, the glass door at the Fernleigh Road station was shattered.
According to the Fire Brigade Employees' Union (FBEU) firefighters were threatened by a person who told them they would return if they continued to extinguish a car fire.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers were called to the station about 2.10am on November 8, following reports "a man was kicking in the front door".
They were given a description of the man but he has not been identified and no one has been charged, police said.
The entire glass panel was cracked and damage was caused to the metal frame - however the door still opened, closed and locked, but was a strong gust of wind away from exploding.
The FBEU said the Fire and Rescue NSW Health and Safety Branch was informed of the damage immediately but are yet to replace the door of the station they say is "falling apart".
In an email correspondence between the union and the branch the branch confirmed it was made aware of the damage.
Temporary repairs were made to the door the following day, November 9, consisting of tape to keep the glass in place.
More than a week following the incident a temporary fixture was installed, which is still there.
FBEU country representative Tim Anderson said the fact that the door hasn't been permanently replaced is "not good enough".
"We feel very strongly that FRNSW is underfunded and we believe if we were properly funded this would have been repaired in a timely manner," he said.
"The safety of our firefighters is paramount.
"It's not good enough.
"We have no money for the maintenance and repairs of our stations that are falling apart."
Fire and Rescue NSW was contacted for comment but did not meet the provided deadline.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.