The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Earlier start than first planned for Group Nine season

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated December 20 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A grand final rematch between Tumut and Kangaroos is set to kick off the Group Nine season on April 6. Picture by Les Smith
A grand final rematch between Tumut and Kangaroos is set to kick off the Group Nine season on April 6. Picture by Les Smith

Group Nine have brought forward their planned start of the season to April 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.