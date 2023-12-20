Earlier start than first planned for Group Nine season

Group Nine have brought forward their planned start of the season to April 6.
After a full home and away draw was voted in at the annual general meeting last month, initially the season was set to start on April 13.
However after some feedback from clubs it has been altered.
Group Nine president Mark Daly revealed they have been forced to make a number of changes with the two extra rounds changing plans for a number of clubs.
Now the season is set to kick off with a grand final rematch between Kangaroos and Tumut at Equex Centre.
Albury will also face Gundagai on April 6.
On the Sunday, Brothers will mark their return to the first grade competition when they travel to take on Temora.
Young hosts Southcity to conclude the plans for the opening round.
Junee, by their request, will start the season with the bye.
At this stage there will be an even split of two Saturday games and two Sunday games each round.
The draw has not been finalised due to issues with the availability of Nixon Park with Temora Shire Council giving the Farrer League first priority of the facility.
"We were going to start the week later, the 13th, but due to the clash in Temora with the AFL and council giving the AFL first privilege to use their facilties Temora were a bit stuck and were worried they wouldn't get their games scheduled in so we changed to back to the 6th," Daly said.
There will be two general byes throughout the season, the first for the June long weekend and also one for the Junee Schoolboys and leaguetag carnivals on July 27 and 28.
After some clubs had as many as six byes last seasons there has been a real emphasis placed
The regular seasons concludes on August 18 before a four-week finals series.
The grand final will be played at Equex Centre on September 15.
