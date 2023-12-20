Your say: 'We couldn't do what we do without you'

I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the amazing support and generosity The Salvation Army has received from the Australian community again this year. We at the Salvos want you to know that your acts of kindness have made a huge difference to the thousands of people we help every day.
Reflecting on the many heartfelt stories I have heard, I am reminded of countless families whose lives have been transformed by your immense support and we thank you.
Your compassion has brought much-needed hope and joy to individuals and families, especially at Christmas time.
One family shared: "The Salvos' help and kindness have meant that we've been able to put presents under the tree and see the joy on our kids' faces on Christmas morning."
Another said: "The Salvation Army gave my children and I a sense of Christmas and that there are still people who care."
In a moment of vulnerability, another person confided: "The Salvos allowed me to feel like I was worthy. In my darkest hour, they provided a hand up, which gave me the strength to keep going."
So, thank you. Your contributions, whether big or small, have made an incredible difference in the lives of so many and allowed us to do what we do best - helping others and ensuring nobody struggles alone.
Your donations and time spent volunteering has helped to provide tens of thousands of food hampers, more than 132,000 meals and over 250,000 gifts and toys to families this Christmas.
We simply could not do what we do without you.
If you need support or for more information about The Salvation Army, please visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58).
I refute Mr Wellham's comments (DA Letters, 16/12) which overemphasise mankind's capacity to influence atmospheric conditions and weather patterns. The fact remains: human activities, including CO2 emissions, have limited control over the vast and complex natural systems governing our planet's atmosphere and weather.
Regardless of Australia's emissions - even if they were to significantly reduce or cease entirely - the effect on global weather and climate is still next to nothing.
This fact is overshadowed by Mr Wellham's focus on the 'combined' 47 per cent emissions from smaller countries, which misleadingly suggests a level of influence that doesn't correspond with the realities of climate science.
Such an approach not only misrepresents the scale of impact smaller contributors like Australia can have but also diverts attention from larger, more impactful climate change drivers.
Specifically, Australia's role in global CO2 emissions is virtually zero. We contribute merely 1.3 per cent of all human-generated CO2, which itself constitutes only 3 per cent of worldwide CO2 emissions.
When contextualised against the entirety of the Earth's atmosphere, where CO2 is just 0.04 per cent, the scale of human influence, particularly from a single country, becomes infinitesimally negligible.
Moreover, his comments overlook the immense impact of natural phenomena on climate.
Historical and scientific evidence consistently shows that natural factors, such as solar activity, have significant effects on Earth's climate.
Instances like the Maunder Minimum highlight the dominant role of natural cycles over human influence.
While human actions do play a role, the notion that we can control or significantly alter atmospheric conditions or weather systems is fundamentally flawed.
The debate on climate change must acknowledge the limitations of human impact in comparison to the powerful, natural forces at play.
Do you have something to get off your chest?
Send your letters to the editor to letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or simply click here to submit your letter.
You can also leave your comments directly on articles published on our website, dailyadvertiser.com.au. Simply scroll to the bottom of the story and let us know your thoughts on the issues of the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.