Base children's ward bowled over by club's ongoing generosity

Going for a roll has taken on a whole new purpose for a group of Wagga lawn bowlers.
Helping children battling illness has been part of the Wagga RSL Lawn Bowls Club's annual fundraising for the last 15 years.
The club this week delivered $4126 to the Wagga Base Hospital's children's ward, with the money collected through a string of fundraising from local businesses, holding raffles and a barbecue.
The initiative began in 2008 and has continued ever since, with the money raised to be donated to important therapy equipment to the children and staff training.
Pediatric ward unit clerk Cassie Styles said these donations are key for the equipment for the pediatric unit and other resources in their playroom and assisting the play therapist.
"It is really important because it helps to keep our children locally and any inpatients on the ward," Ms Styles said.
"Having that advancement in equipment and the resources here quite often saves needing to be transferred to metropolitan hospital."
Ms Styles said it was an honour to receive the generous donation, and it was lovely to get together with the local lawn club.
Bowler and club member Jack Whyte said there are hopes to join forces with another club within the RSL to raise funds together in the future.
Mr Whyte described the fundraiser as a fun event where they had Peter O'Brien make pies for $3 as well as running a raffle.
"It brings a lot of fellowship with the fellas in, in here into the club and it's good," Mr Whyte said.
Mr Whyte believes that one has to give back to the community they're living in and that he hopes his efforts will bring happiness to the lives of children in the hospital.
"The children need it more than what we need it," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.