The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Base children's ward bowled over by club's ongoing generosity

Abhranil Hazra
By Abhranil Hazra
December 21 2023 - 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Base Hospital nurses (centre) Cassie Styles and Danielle Edwards with Wagga RSL lawn bowlers Wayne Barlogie, Jack Whyte, Trevor Urquhart and Wal Loiterton after the bowls club made its annual donation to the children's ward. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga Base Hospital nurses (centre) Cassie Styles and Danielle Edwards with Wagga RSL lawn bowlers Wayne Barlogie, Jack Whyte, Trevor Urquhart and Wal Loiterton after the bowls club made its annual donation to the children's ward. Picture by Les Smith

Going for a roll has taken on a whole new purpose for a group of Wagga lawn bowlers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abhranil Hazra

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Abhranil Hazra is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser, for those wishing to contact him for a story his mobile number is 0477 564 724.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.