Accused Coolac servo arsonist to be tracked while out on bail

A man charged over a fire that destroyed a Riverina service station has been released from custody and will be electronically tracked to ensure he complies with strict court-imposed bail conditions.
Mark Bassal, 42, appeared in Cootamundra Local Court on Monday charged with one count of damaging a property by fire or explosives that caused more than $15,000 damage.
Bassal, who lives within the Camden local government area, has been accused of setting fire to the Mobil service station at Coolac in September.
The $10 million complex, located just off the Hume Highway north of Gundagai, only opened in 2020.
Fifty firefighters rushed to the scene of the blaze about 10pm on September 5.
Despite their best efforts, crews were unable to save the structure, which was destroyed before the blaze was finally extinguished about 2.30am the following day.
No one was injured in the incident.
Officers from the Riverina Police District established a crime scene and began inquiries before the State Crime Command's Financial Crimes Squad Arson Unit took over the investigation under Strike Force Dosed.
Following an extensive investigation, strike force detectives arrested at Bassal at Narellan police station and charged him over the incident.
Bassal's case was mentioned for the first time in Picton Local Court in early December, when he was refused bail and the magistrate sent the matter back to the Riverina.
In Cootamundra court on Monday, Magistrate Don McLennan granted Bassal bail with strict conditions, including that he surrendered his passport and any alternative overseas travel documents.
Magistrate McLennan further ordered Bassal not to approach or go within 500 metres of the Sydney International Airport, or any other recognised point of international departure.
The conditions also stipulate that Bassal must report to Narellan police station on a daily basis and remain at his premises under a 9pm to 5am curfew.
The magistrate also ordered he be fitted with an electronic monitoring system at his own expense to ensure he complies with the curfew and travel restrictions.
Magistrate McLennan adjourned the matter to January 29, 2024 in Cootamundra Local Court, with Bassal excused on the next occasion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.