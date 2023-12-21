The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Trainer's fury over 'great injustice' as licences stripped post-conviction

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated December 21 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury trainer Ronny Calleja is furious after having his licence revoked by Harness Racing NSW following an assault conviction. Picture by The Border Mail
Albury trainer Ronny Calleja is furious after having his licence revoked by Harness Racing NSW following an assault conviction. Picture by The Border Mail

Ronny Calleja may have raced his last horse after having his licence revoked.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.