'Mate, you've been scammed': How paying the bills almost ended Ian's pub

A Riverina hotelier is warning other business owners to be cautious after he was robbed of $18,000 when his emails were hacked.
Wombat Hotel owner Ian Wilson had thought he was in front of his bills, paying what he owed his supplier plus a little extra, when suddenly his account was locked.
For the past four years Mr Wilson has successfully paid his bills through email correspondence, so when he received an email back with the supplier's bank details he hadn't thought twice about it.
"I had been paying my weekly order plus a bit extra and then my account got locked," he said.
"They said I had an overdue bill, so I called them and they told me I hadn't been paying.
"I rang the NSW representative and showed him the emails and he said 'mate, you've been scammed'."
Mr Wilson said his emails had been intercepted by a hacker who responded to his response to the overdue bill.
The email was identical to that of his supplier aside from one letter and different bank details - so the money he thought he was sending to his supplier was going into a different account.
Several attempts to recover the stolen money have led Mr Wilson nowhere and the chances of him getting anything back are unlikely.
"We have tried to recover it and the banks have all said no," he said.
Another hard hit following COVID-19, Mr Wilson said the loss of money nearly closed the pub's doors.
"We nearly closed because of it," he said.
"We're lucky we have come into our busy period, but come winter time and we will struggle again.
"All small businesses are struggling and the government isn't helping us with taxes, especially the tax on beer."
Now owing his supplier $18,000 in unpaid debt, plus the $18,000 taken by the hacker, the hotel has been left $36,000 out of pocket.
"It hurt," he said.
"We still haven't caught up with the payments.
"We are lucky the supplier has let us pay it off and have kept our account open."
Mr Wilson is warning other business owners to take extra precautions to prevent the same thing from happening to them.
"Lesson learnt," he said.
"Now, if I get an email I call the company to verify it before I make a payment."
