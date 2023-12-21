Changing face of pub patronage behind iconic Wagga hotel's big revamp

Wagga's iconic pub on the corner is about to get a fresh new coat of everything in a comprehensive renovation.
Harvest Hotels planned the renovation when they bought the William Farrer Hotel in 2021, with a vision to widen its appeal and replace ageing decor and appliances.
Work has already started on a new gaming room, to be followed by the rest of the interior and facade early next year.
Among the changes being made are the addition of a playground to create a more family-friendly environment.
Hotel general manager Gabby Clarke said she's excited to see people's reactions to the change.
"The Farrer is probably one of the last pubs in Wagga that's been done up. We're due for a renovation," she said.
"There's a lot going on at the back half - It's not just for dads to come in and have a beer. It'll be for families to come in and have a meal together.
"We're keeping the main bar pretty much the same, keeping it how we know the regulars like it."
The William Farrer is one of Wagga's oldest continually operating pubs.
Originally opened in 1879, it was named for the eponymous "father of Australian wheat".
Over the decades it has become a beloved haunt for locals looking for a low key night of cold beer and warm company.
For nearly 10 years, it has been home to a thriving punters club hosted by former owner David Barnhill committed to continue running when he sold the pub in 2021.
Harvest Hotels co-founder and director Fraser Haughton said they want to honour the establishment's heritage in the refresh.
"It's got a wonderful reputation and a heap of goodwill. We want to make sure its appealing to as broad a group as possible," he said.
"We can make changes that are appealing for blue collar workers and the punters club, but it needs facilities to provide for local CBD workers, mums, kids, family functions, you know?
"I think pub culture has evolved significantly in the last 10 years. There aren't many pubs that rely on front bar drinkers ... we need more and more people to be enjoying the pub."
Ms Clarke said she expects the renovations to be minimally disruptive, taking place during the day in one part of the hotel at a time.
By the time work is completed in April 2024, there will be improvements to service.
Work on a new menu is underway, and the second bar is expected to be open whenever the hotel is.
"We're looking for a wider demographic - families, tradies, locals, sporting teams.," said Ms Clarke
"It's really just about having a pub that's for everyone.
"We're aiming to have it finished in April, and up and running for ANZAC Day."
