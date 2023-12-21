The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Low stress, no rush: Big plan for $10 million 'boutique' abattoir

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated December 21 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A boutique abattoir slated for Oura Road has entered the approvals phase with the submission of a development application with Wagga council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help