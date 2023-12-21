Low stress, no rush: Big plan for $10 million 'boutique' abattoir

A boutique abattoir slated for Oura Road has entered the approvals phase with the submission of a development application with Wagga council.
Okeview Pastoral Company lodged plans with council for the $10 million Eringoarrah Livestock Processing Facility last week, giving locals a chance to submit feedback on the development.
The company owns of 7747 hectares of pasture between Oura and Wantabadgery. The abattoir would be located at the south-western end of their holdings, at 2052 Oura Road.
The boutique abattoir is designed to produce carbon neutral beef by slaughtering cows on the farm site, removing the need to transport the animals, and engaging in soil carbon projects.
The site would be powered by a 1300kW solar collector, 1500kWh battery, and 500 kVA back-up generator.
Okeview CEO Adam Brayshaw said carbon only accounts for about 10 per cent of their total emissions, but it's about tackling the problems that are solvable now.
"We've spent a lot of time working with natural capital experts to calculate our emissions," he said.
"When our soil carbon projects get to T1, the first testing period in about five years, we're confident that we'll have obtained enough carbon credits to offset our emissions, and have carbon neutral beef.
"We think there's some huge benefits to the community in being at the forefront of Agriculture. Nobody's producing carbon neutral meat in Australia at the moment."
Although the project touts impressive environmental credentials, it was animal welfare concerns that brought the project to life.
The pace of work at a traditional slaughterhouse often leaves little time for animal welfare concerns, to the detriment of animals and workers.
By creating a lower stress environment and slowing down the process, Okeview Pastoral hope to improve the lives of workers and their 5,000 cattle.
The facility would slaughter about 50 to 60 cattle a week - a dramatic reduction on thousands, or tens of thousands, handled by other abattoirs.
The abattoir will also include windows, and other worker-friendly design features that keep stress low for staff too.
"At the moment the business model is we get our cattle to about 400kg, they're sold, inevitably go to a feedlot, then be trucked to a commercial abattoir," Mr Brayshaw said.
"That's something over time we became less and less comfortable with.
"Our real focus is on low stress, no rush. That will flow right through the facility."
Consultation with the Oura and North Wagga community has been a mixed bag, with some residents concerned about the possible environmental affects.
Mr Brayshaw said environmental assessments had determined the location was suitable for the abattoir, and between the low volumes they would process and other mitigation measures, it will be the most environmentally friendly facility of it's kind.
"Meat production needs a trailblazer to prove it is achievable. Our dream is we achieve it, others look at us and think it's a much better way of doing things," Mr Brayshaw said.
"There have been a small number that have raised some concerns, and we anticipated that. We've spoken to those people and gained an understanding of why they're concerned.
"The positive in it for us is we've extensively looked at the proposal and site ... all that feedback from various experts is the project can go ahead in that location without adverse environmental impacts."
The Eringoarrah facility would employ 50 people during the construction phase, and 10 once it is operational.
Plans for the facility are on exhibition on the Wagga City Council website. Residents can offer positive or negative feedback on the proposal.
Under current council rules, 10 or more pieces of negative feedback force a review of the development in a council meeting.
