INSIDE RACING: Corowa quinella to step up for Highway at Randwick

TWO in-form Southern District gallopers will be put to the test at Randwick on Saturday.
Gary Colvin's last-start winner Persian Dancer and Garry Worsnop's promising four-year-old Just Like Liam will contest the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1600m).
Persian Dancer has won two of five starts for Colvin since joining his team from retired trainer Geoff Duryea.
Danny Beasley retains the ride and is drawn ideally in barrier seven.
Colvin believes the mare deserves her chance.
"We'll give her a crack. She's a real trier so we'll give it a crack. The owners are keen to go down," Colvin said.
"She's a real trier so that's why we decided to go.
"I think she'll handle the trip alright so we might as well give it a crack. The owners are keen on going there so why not?"
The task for Just Like Liam has been made more difficult after coming up with barrier 14 in the field of 16.
Former Albury-based apprentice jockey Jett Stanley will take the ride and his two kilogram claim helps him get in with just 54.5kg.
Just Like Liam has won two of his five starts this preparation and was narrowly defeated as a short-priced favourite by Persian Dancer last time out at Corowa.
LEADING Southern District jockey Danny Beasley will be put to good use at Randwick on Saturday.
Beasley will make the trip to Sydney to partner the Gary Colvin-trained Persian Dancer in the Highway Handicap.
But a number of stables have jumped at the opportunity to use Beasley while he's in Sydney.
Beasley has ended up with seven rides on the 10-race card.
Beasley has picked up a couple of rides for Gary Portelli, while Mr Rock It, a $10 chance in the Midway, is considered his best hope for the day.
Beasley will have his second starter as a trainer at Wagga on Friday when Tropical Breeze debuts in the $50,000 Super Maiden.
WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin is considering a tilt at the Albury Gold Cup with Another One.
Colvin was originally planning on following the same path to the Wagga Gold Cup as he did with Another One this year, which included a first-up win in the listed National Sprint at Canberra.
But Colvin is now leaning towards targeting the Albury Gold Cup on March 22, before turning his attention to his hometown feature on May 3.
"We've changed plans, I think we'll have a crack at the Albury Cup," Colvin said.
"I'm only going to give him a little bit of a freshen up and he'll come back in.
"I've always had it in the back of my mind and then we'll probably just give him another little freshen up and have a crack at the Wagga Cup."
Another One has gone to the paddock after his disappointing 11th placed finish at Randwick on Saturday.
Colvin suspects he might have jarred up, coming off his Wodonga Gold Cup win on a heavy track.
"He pulled up alright," Colvin said.
"I don't know, he might have jarred up. He just found the track a bit hard."
ALBURY trainer Ron Stubbs is weighing up a trip to Sydney with talented sprinter Sparring.
Stubbs has nominated Sparring for the $65,000 5YO&UP Benchmark 72 Handicap (1000m) at Randwick on Boxing Day.
He will also nominate him for the $22,000 Open Handicap (1000m) at Canberra on December 29.
Sparring was an impressive trial winner over 900m at Albury on Saturday, beating stablemate Baledon by three and three quarter lengths in good time.
"It will be one or the other," Stubbs said of the two options.
"I normally go up to Sutton Forrest the day before so Christmas lunch might be a sandwich in the car."
TUMUT Turf Club is gearing up for one of their biggest days of the year.
Tumut's annual Boxing Day race meeting always attracts a big crowd and has also attracted 84 nominations for this year's five-race non-TAB card.
The club has entertainment organised for the day and will have three bars and a canteen in operation for racegoers looking to spend the day at the picturesque Tumut racecourse.
FORMER Wagga apprentice jockey Molly Bourke enjoyed her first Saturday metropolitan winner last weekend.
Bourke guided Felix Majestic to an all-the-way victory in the $160,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (1400m) for trainer Gary Nickson.
Now on loan to John Sargent for three months, Bourke is beginning to get a lot more opportunities and was even booked for a ride for Chris Waller at Warwick Farm on Wednesday before it was scratched.
She still managed another win on the Sargent-trained Photographics ($4.40).
DEELING Aces looks like she is going to live up to the family's reputation after making it two from two on Tuesday.
The half sister to Front Page and News Girl stepped up to a mile at Terang and scored impressively.
By Dundeel out of Stacey Lee and trained by Symon Wilde, Deeling Aces looks one to follow.
INSIDE Racing will take a break and return in February.
Merry Christmas to all readers.
GALLOPS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Tumut (non-TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Leeton (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Wednesday: Temora (TAB)
