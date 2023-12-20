The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Impressive Cats side enters Christmas break as only undefeated team

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 20 2023 - 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Michaels' Henry Benecke gets a shot away while Wagga City wicket-keeper Luke Henderson watches on during the under 14's clash between the Saints and Cats at Parramore Park. Picture by Les Smith
St Michaels' Henry Benecke gets a shot away while Wagga City wicket-keeper Luke Henderson watches on during the under 14's clash between the Saints and Cats at Parramore Park. Picture by Les Smith

It's been a strong start to the under 14's season for Wagga City as the Cats enter the Christmas Break as the only undefeated side in the Wagga Cricket junior competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help