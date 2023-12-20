Impressive Cats side enters Christmas break as only undefeated team

It's been a strong start to the under 14's season for Wagga City as the Cats enter the Christmas Break as the only undefeated side in the Wagga Cricket junior competition.
The Cats sit at 7-0 after defeating St Michaels Blue by 20 runs at Parramore Park on Saturday and coach Glen Henderson is happy with how his side has started the season.
"Yeah I'm really impressed with how they are playing at the moment," Henderson said.
"It's really good.
"There's been a massive improvement just with everything, their bowling, batting and fielding they are going really good and there's a massive difference from when they started to now."
Winning the toss on Saturday, the Cats were able to post a competitive total of 6-140 from their 25 overs after solid contributions from Ashton Feary (32no), Bodhi Poole (27) and Ryder Spencer (30no).
Henderson said that he was happy with the efforts of his side and noted the continued improvement of Poole who has been in some good form this season.
"I was really impressed with how they batted on the weekend," he said.
"They went out and did really well.
"Bodhi has really impressed me this year, he's really enjoying his cricket and it shows in his batting and his bowling."
Defending 140, Max Henderson struck first for the Cats before Jesse Drew claimed the wickets of Michael Szymanski (1) and Clancy Corbett (0) in the 10th over to have the Saints sitting at 3-40.
Drew would eventually finish with figures of 3-5 off just 2.1 overs and Henderson was impressed with his performance with the ball.
"Yeah he bowled really well," he said.
"I am really impressed with the way he's come ahead this year."
Henderson said it's been a really enjoyable first half of the season and believes that their camaraderie is what is leading to their success.
"That's probably the best part of it," he said.
"They all get along and they are all really enjoying their cricket and they are enjoying each others banter.
"I think that's what is making them a team."
Under 16s - South Wagga 3-97 (H Glanvill 30no, W Howard 25no; B Poole 1-17, J Nightingale 1-17) d Wagga City Lions 9-96 (V Jenkins 45no, H Conroy 12; W Howard 3-6, H Gardiner 3-11)
Wagga City Tigers 7-146 (J Vonarx 36no, M Crawford 30no; T Willis 2-7, W Mutton 2-12) St Michaels 8-141 (J Spencer 38no, T Willis 30no; H Donohue 3-14)
Wagga RSL 5-147 (B Gain 32no, Y Perera 30no) d Lake Albert Maroon 8-143 (T Cope 2-10)
Under 14s - South Wagga 3-164 (C Crowe 31no, N Absolum 31no, J Henman 31no; D Sujeesh 1-3, D Stubbs 1-8, J Nightingale 1-26) d Kooringal 9-111 (J Nightingale 32no, W Heazlewood 15; J Absolum 2-14)
Wagga City 6-140 (A Feary 32no, R Spencer 30no) d St Michaels 120 (H Benecke 32no, T Willis 21; J Drew 3-5)
Under 13s - Lake Albert Maroon 1-43 (L Hutton 19no, D Crittenden 17no; L Robinson 1-1) d St Michaels 8-42 (O Miles 22no, R Walker 8; F O'Neill 5-3)
Kooringal Blue 4-57 (B Jaeger 22no, J Cox 12no; N Nirupan 2-8) d Kooringal Gold 7-56 (R Trevaskis 8, H Exton 6; B Jaeger 2-1, T Betland 2-7)
Wagga RSL 1-85 (R Hathurusinghe 23no, B Mavroudis 18no, J Bradshaw 1-7) d Lake Albert Gold 6-84 (W Bourne 15, T Wood 14; B Smythe 1-3, B Guy 1-4, C McKay 1-9, W Davies 1-9, B Mavroudis 1-12, C Pike 1-14)
Under 12s - St Michaels Blue 7-113 (J Looney 32, L Elwin 13no; J Turnbull 1-8, J Simmonds 1-8, C Fekeila 1-10, B Friend 1-13) d Wagga City Tigers 8-94 (J Motton 41, J Turnbull 10, C Fekeila 10no; N Dohl 2-1, A Morrison 2-16)
St Michaels White 3-125 (J Suidgeest 19no, A Bolton 16no, R Goldsworthy 1-14, R Benecke 1-15) d St Michaels Black 4-124 (R Benecke 31no, R Goldsworthy 13no; C Metcalfe 2-21)
Kooringal 5-127 (A Ryan 24no, H Pideski 18no; S Conkey 2-19) d St Michaels Red 6-90 (L Pankhurst 22no, T Bull 11no; N Hawkins 2-10)
South Wagga 1-156 (B Robinson 25no, T Bradshaw 23no; R Higginson 1-18) d Wagga City Leopards 7-76 (C Campbell 29, J Gestier 11no; T Bradshaw 2-5, C Watson 2-9)
