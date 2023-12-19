Riverina farmers race to wrap up harvest before Christmas break

The race is on as farmers across the region rush to wrap up harvest before Christmas.
With the holiday season now just around the corner, many farmers have already wrapped up this year's harvest.
But a number of farmers hit by storms in recent weeks have been forced to delay the work and are now locked in a race to bring in the crops before Christmas.
Forest Hill farmer Andrew Dumaresq was on Tuesday just days from finishing off his wheat crops and was optimistic he will be wrapped up before the big day.
"We plan to be done by Christmas," Mr Dumaresq said.
"We should have finished a week or 10 days ago but we've just had a few interruptions with the weather."
The season was off to a wet start for Mr Dumaresq, who decided to abandon planting canola due to the wet conditions, opting for wheat across the board instead.
Then after a dry spell in the middle, recent wet weather had an increasingly negative impact on the wheat to the point he said about the last third of his crops were downgraded to feed quality.
Despite this, he believed this year would prove to be OK, with crop weights believed to be "slightly above average".
He said last year with widespread flooding across the region was much worse.
"As a general rule, most people are finishing the same time they started last year," Mr Dumaresq said.
Meanwhile, at Wantabadgery, about 45 kilometres from Wagga, Tony Clough has already gathered in his crops of canola, wheat and barley.
Mr Clough said the harvest was all wrapped up about 10 days ago and he was satisfied with this year's yields.
"The canola was pretty good considering the year," he said.
While he believed the yields for that crop were probably not as good as last year, he said the oil content was "pretty high" which "put a bit more premium on the price".
Meanwhile, Mr Clough said his wheat yields were across the spectrum, but believed the majority of the crop was "OK" and he was relatively happy with how the harvest went.
"If you average it out over 20 years, you would probably classify it as another average year," he said.
Mr Clough said the latest rain event brought 100 millimetres of rain to his paddocks, but he believed other farmers had "a lot more" than that.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Wagga Airport gauge has recorded 59.2mm of rain this month. However totals have varied widely, with its Cootamundra gauge receiving just 26.6mm in that period.
Reflecting on the season that was, Mr Clough said there were multiple threats to crops along the way.
"I heard some farmers north/west of Junee were hit with a little bit of frost when their crops were flowering [late in the season]," he said.
Mr Clough said some farms had also been hit by hail damage.
"There was a lot of hail damage around the Old Junee-Miroolvale area, and also northeast of Junee," he said.
Despite a number of storms sweeping the region this season, Mr Clough said his farm was fortunate to miss the worst of it.
"We received some hail in early October, but fortunately it didn't do a lot of damage," he said.
Looking ahead, he said while there was "still a little harvesting going on" across the region, he believed most will have already finished or be close to the end.
"Most farmers will be relatively happy with their harvest," he said.
