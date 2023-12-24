The Daily Advertiser
Christmas Day severe storm warning issued for Riverina, thousands without power

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated December 25 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 9:47am
Thunderstorms are on the move across the Riverina, hitting Hay on Christmas Eve and moving east through Christmas Day. Picture by Daisy Huntly
Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are predicted for parts of the Riverina as storms move across the region on Monday afternoon.

