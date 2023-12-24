Christmas Day severe storm warning issued for Riverina, thousands without power

Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are predicted for parts of the Riverina as storms move across the region on Monday afternoon.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issues a severe storm warning for an area covering most of the Riverina on Christmas Day, after a night of severe weather in parts of the region saw heavy rains and damage, leaving thousands without electricity.
An initial warning at 6.13am on Monday covering the western Riverina updated through the morning to include Wagga by lunchtime.
The bureau said a low pressure system moving into the Riverina was creating unpredictable conditions.
"A developing surface low over north-western Victoria is generating thunderstorms through the Riverina in a moist and unstable airmass," they said
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
"Locations which may be affected include Orange, Canberra, Yass, Parkes, Wagga Wagga and Albury."
Corowa received 28mm of rain in just half an hour to 9.30am on Monday.
Hay was included in the initial warning, but removed.
State Emergency Services have warned residents in the affected area to take precautions in flood prone areas.
A flood warning has been issued for the South West Slopes and Upper Murrumbidgee, including the Tumut River and Upper Murray.
Warnings are likely to stay in place through Boxing Day, and expand to include more of NSW.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Allison Flaxman said NSW SES has prepositioned assets and has flood rescue teams prepared to respond.
"There is a possibility isolated heavy rainfall totals will exceed 200mm in some parts, which will bring a risk of flash flooding," she said.
"Take care while driving on the roads, as flash flooding can occur very quickly and without warning.
"We want to make sure everyone gets to their destinations safely - be sure to assess the conditions and have a plan for poor weather."
SES were already on alert yesterday, with 600 volunteers responding to 492 incidents across NSW.
A caravan park at Moama was seriously damaged where a number of trees fell on cabins.
Essential Energy are currently investigating a power outage in this area, affecting 4498 customers. A further 137 are affected in the area between Deniliquin and Moama.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life-threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Fallen powerlines should be reported to Essential Energy on 132 080.
The next warning is due to be issued by 4:55 pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.