Gardiner shines as Riverina wins first game of under 16's Country Championships

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 19 2023 - 4:30pm
Henty's Khyla Gardiner finished with figures of 3-2 as Riverina defeated Southern Districts in their opening game of the Cricket NSW Under 16's Female Country Championships. Picture from Riverina Women's Cricket
Henty's Khyla Gardiner played a starring role as Riverina claimed a seven-wicket victory against Southern Districts in their opening game of the Cricket NSW Under 16's Female Country Championships.

