Gardiner shines as Riverina wins first game of under 16's Country Championships

Henty's Khyla Gardiner played a starring role as Riverina claimed a seven-wicket victory against Southern Districts in their opening game of the Cricket NSW Under 16's Female Country Championships.
After winning the toss and electing to field, Riverina soon had Southern Districts on the back foot after Gardiner claimed the wickets of opening pair Zahra Nasser (1) and Annika Donnelly (0) in the fourth over.
Gardiner then struck again in the sixth over trapping Natalia Egan (1) leg before wicket to have Southern Districts sitting at 3-10.
She finished with impressive figures of 3-2 as Evelyn Niedzwiedzki (4-5) then kept the pressure on as Southern Districts were dismissed for 44 in the 20th over.
Temora's Sarah Oliver finished unbeaten at 16no for Riverina as they easily chased down their total three down in just under nine overs.
Gardiner hit the winning runs and finished unbeaten at 5no.
Riverina currently sits on top of the ladder after their impressive round one victory and they will play North Coastal on Wednesday morning before taking on Central Northern in the afternoon.
Riverina 3-46 (S Oliver 16no, K Gardiner 5no; S Galland 2-18) d Southern Districts 44 (S Galland 12, E Deighton 4; E Niedzwiedzki 4-5)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.