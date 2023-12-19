The Daily Advertiser
Twenty firefighters battle flames as Wagga home destroyed by fire

Updated December 19 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:50pm
A Glenfield Park home has been destroyed by fire on Tuesday, December 19. Picture by Taylor Dodge
A Wagga home has been destroyed by fire just a week out from Christmas.

