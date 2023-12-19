Twenty firefighters battle flames as Wagga home destroyed by fire

A Wagga home has been destroyed by fire just a week out from Christmas.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews were called to an address on Nara Place in Glenfield Park just after 9am on Tuesday, December 19, following reports of smoke billowing from the property.
FRNSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said five fire trucks - amounting to about 20 firefighters - responded to the scene.
"Upon arrival they found the house well alight," he said.
A wall inside the home was broken down by crews during the fire fight and parts of the roof have collapsed.
The fire took about an hour to extinguish and at 11am the house was deemed destroyed despite firefighter's best efforts.
No one was reported injured.
"All people were accounted for," Superintendent Dewberry said.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Police are investigating the fire.
